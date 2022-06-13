NEWFANE — Ancestors of the man who donated the land where the civil court and the Windham County Sheriff’s Office currently sit on Route 30 are calling for the sheriff’s headquarters to house artifacts from the Historical Society of Windham County when the law enforcement agency moves to Brattleboro.
“Johnathan Park was a first settler of Newfane and gave the land where the Court and Sheriff’s Office are for public use, and if it is not used for that purpose it reverts to the family,” Roger Allbee of Townshend said in an email to the Reformer.
Allbee, who signed a letter to assistant judges along with six other relatives of Park about the proposal and also serves as a member of the historical society’s Board of Directors, said the group is suggesting that providing the historical society with the sheriff’s space “would be a broad county use in line with the intent of Johnathan Park.”
Assistant judges are the administrators for the county government, which includes oversight of the Newfane courthouse and facilities for the Sheriff’s Office.
In February, the Sheriff’s Office announced it will be relocating to Brattleboro after the county government reached a deal to purchase the former Entergy Vermont Yankee joint information center building on Old Ferry Road for $500,000.
“Purchasing this facility allows us to provide numerous enhancements at a reduced cost to taxpayers,” Assistant Judge Lamont Barnett said in a statement announcing the purchase. “Our current county facilities lack adequate space and systems to provide the services expected of county government. The cost to install these systems far exceeds the purchase price of this property.”
As of Monday, Sheriff Mark Anderson considers July 1 “a soft date” for being fully moved in. He said the timeline depends on the installation of communications infrastructure.
Anderson previously told the Reformer the current facility “lacks the infrastructure necessary to provide an appropriate environment for a 24/7 public safety agency.”
“We need space for training, access for people with disabilities, a reliable electrical system and safety equipment that all come with significant price tags,” he had said. He also noted that about 75 percent of the services his office provides revolve around Brattleboro.
The facility in Brattleboro will not only serve as offices for the sheriff and his deputies, but also as an interim space for the judiciary when the courthouse in Newfane is temporarily closed to upgrade its heating, ventilation and cooling systems. Included in a statewide plan to upgrade or install HVAC systems in county court houses is $625,743 for the civil court in Newfane.
The letter from Allbee and other relatives of Park is dated April 30. As of Monday morning, the group received no response from the assistant judges.
“We are all in appreciation of the stewardship that has gone to uphold this purpose by you and others who preceded you as the guardians,” the historical society’s letter states.
Barnett said a nonprofit which serves the county is sought for the space but there are other potential tenants.
"We're a ways away from making a decision on who will be the next tenant in the building," he told the Reformer.
In an interview, Allbee said Park’s relatives would never want the property to return to the family but they would like it to serve a public purpose. He recounted playing baseball on the Common, where the court and sheriff’s office sit, when inmates of a jail on site would pay children to buy them cigarettes and get themselves a treat.
“These weren’t hardened criminals,” he said. “They were usually in jail for drinking too much.”
A hotel was attached to the sheriff’s office and jail in earlier times, and the same person managed both.
The historical society has a museum two doors down from the Common. The group also has another museum in the neighborhood that’s dedicated to the West River Railroad and on a former railroad station it acquired about five years ago.
Dick Marek of Newfane, president of the historical society, described the sheriff’s office as “a historic 1825 building in the middle of a national historic district.”
“What could be more appropriate than not only preserve it but present it in a way that tells the history of the building and its use,” he said. “A number of the jail cells are still there. We have a lot of interesting artifacts related to the criminal history of people in the area that would tie into that.”
Founded in 1926, the historical society opened its museum 10 years later. Marek said the building was “perfectly adequate then” but now it’s “bursting at the seams.”
“We have some major exhibits that occupy pretty much all of the available space,” he said. With the sheriff’s office, “we would be in the position to put in 12 major exhibits on the county history.”
After a walkthrough tour of the sheriff’s office, the historical society anticipates it would need to install alarm systems with the same provider it uses for its other building. The group also would consider installing an elevator to improve accessibility.
“Those steps as well as any necessary restoration work would be entirely at our own expense unless the County chose to involve itself,” the group said in a proposal to the assistant judges. “No work involving any of the building’s structural elements would be undertaken by us without first having that reviewed by an historic preservation consultant and an architect, plans drawn as needed, and prior consultation with and permission obtained from the Assistant Judges.”
Seeing the project as beneficial for both parties and all Windham County residents, the historical society told the assistant judges it is “open to any reasonable term you desire for a lease agreement, including up to an initial 99 years with renewals.”
Marek said his group would keep in the current museum its large collection of archival documents — including diaries, correspondences, postcards, photograph collections and glass plates — and use the building as a research center.