DUMMERSTON — A Windham County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to a reported motor vehicle crash when he lost control of his cruiser and ended up in a ditch.
According to information from the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Upper Dummerston Road and Route 30 on Friday.
Deputy Justin Abualjadail's cruiser overturned on to its side but the deputy was not injured in the crash.
"He was helped out of the vehicle by bystanders, who we thank for their help," stated Sheriff Mark Anderson in a news release.
An internal investigation will be initiated per department policy. No further information is available at this time.
The West Dummerston Volunteer Fire Department, Rescue Inc., Vermont State Police and Affordable Towing responded to the scene.