BRATTLEBORO — For the first time in several years, a sworn deputy from the Windham County Sheriff's Department is back on the beat at the Brattleboro courthouse.
Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson said Monday that he had reached an agreement with state court officials to fund the position.
He said that it would ease the burden placed on the Brattleboro Police Department since the sheriff's department was forced to withdraw from the courthouse back in 2016 due to finances.
"We appreciate the recognition of the value of a deputy sheriff working at the Brattleboro courthouse," said Anderson. "There came a point in 2016 where the services needed by the Judiciary were beyond the state's financial capacity. At that time, the state wouldn't cover the cost of our personnel."
He said the judiciary and the sheriff signed an agreement on Aug. 9 to return one sworn deputy sheriff to the Windham Superior Courthouse in downtown Brattleboro. "This presence can help alleviate demand on the Brattleboro Police Department who became responsible for response to crimes and offenses at the courthouse," Anderson said.
“The Judiciary is so grateful to have a Windham County Sheriff presence at the Windham Superior Courthouse once again, and to the Legislature for providing the necessary funding,” said State Court Administrator Therese Corsones, in a statement. “We’re also grateful to the Brattleboro Police Department and to private security for their combined work ensuring a safe and secure courthouse in Brattleboro.”
Anderson said the new $93,000 agreement will fund one deputy, who currently is Dave Whittle. He said he hopes to maintain continuity with Whittle in that position.
He said the new contract took effect last week.
Anderson said that actual courthouse security for those entering the courthouse remains in the hands of a private firm.
He said the deputy would work all over the Brattleboro courthouse, which houses Windham Superior Court, criminal division, as well as family court and probate court. Civil court is held in Newfane at the courthouse there.