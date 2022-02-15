BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Sheriff's Office will be relocating from Newfane to Brattleboro soon.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Anderson announced the county government had reached a deal to purchase the former Entergy Vermont Yankee joint information center building on Old Ferry Road for $500,000.
"Purchasing this facility allows us to provide numerous enhancements at a reduced cost to taxpayers," stated Assistant Judge Lamont Barnett in a statement announcing the purchase; assistant judges are the administrators for the county government, which includes oversight of the Newfane courthouse and facilities for the Sheriff's Office. “Our current county facilities lack adequate space and systems to provide the services expected of county government. The cost to install these systems far exceeds the purchase price of this property."
"Our current facility lacks the infrastructure necessary to provide an appropriate environment for a 24/7 public safety agency,” Anderson told the Reformer. "We need space for training, access for people with disabilities, a reliable electrical system and safety equipment that all come with significant price tags."
Anderson noted that about 75 percent of the services his office provides revolve around Brattleboro.
"This acquisition shouldn’t affect the remaining 25 percent of our services, which covers our law enforcement patrols in roughly half of the towns in Windham County," he said. "Deputies already connect remotely to our office from the towns and villages that we provide [service to]."
The facility will not only serve as offices for the sheriff and his deputies, but also as an interim space for the judiciary when the courthouse in Newfane is temporarily closed to upgrade its heating, ventilation and cooling systems.
The Windham County Sheriff’s Office is currently located on Route 30 in Newfane, across the road from the county courthouse, which lacks an air handling system, and has made holding trials for the civil division impossible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are working with the state to install the system at their cost, which has an anticipated construction timeline of 18 to 24 months," stated Assistant Judge Patricia Duff.
Interim State Court Administrator Scott Griffith told the Reformer the Vermont Judiciary has asked the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions for $5.7 million from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund to upgrade or install HVAC systems in county courthouses.
"Included in that amount is $625,743 for a new HVAC system at the Windham Civil Courthouse in Newfane," he said. "If the Legislature determines that our request does not fit the eligibility for this funding, there may be other opportunities for federal pandemic funding."
The facility also has the infrastructure and space to improve the state's emergency dispatch system, said Anderson.
"I am advocating for a 'one emergency, one dispatch' model for the public to access emergency responders," he said. "Right now, when a person calls 911 from their cellphone in Windham County, they could talk to anywhere from two to five different dispatcher centers. We are working with the Vermont Department of Public Safety to expand our regional dispatch to improve emergency communications in Southern Vermont."
Vermont has two public safety answering points, one in Westminster and the other in Williston, where the majority of 911 calls go. Dispatchers at those two answering points determine what agency should respond to a 911 call and reroute the caller appropriately, whether to the Vermont State Police, a local police department, the sheriff or, if it's a fire in Southeastern Vermont, to dispatchers at Fire Mutual Aid in Keene, N.H., who then contact the appropriate fire department, unless that fire is in Brattleboro, which gets their own calls.
Gov. Phil Scott has added $11 million to his proposed budget to support such regionalization around the state.
"We are also offering to host training in Windham County, making it easier for local police to access mandatory in-service training," he said.
Having a local training center would be beneficial, said Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy, because her officers wouldn't have to travel to Hartford or Pittsford to receive required training.
The property is valued by the town at $810,000. Before Entergy purchased the building in the 1980s, it served as the world headquarters of Famolare Shoes.