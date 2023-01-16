GUILFORD — Hoping to bring some of her culture from Afghanistan to Vermont, Nada Amiri will be starting a new business selling saffron. The local Afghan refugee is no stranger to the business world, as she already ran an online clothing business when she was living in Afghanistan.
Speaking through a translator, Amiri warmed up a kettle of saffron tea as she talked about how she gets the saffron and her plans to introduce it to the local community.
“When we first moved here, finding saffron was very difficult,” said Amiri.
She said it was tough to find in local grocery stores, and even when she was able to find it, the saffron was not the price or quality she was looking for.
Saffron has 2,000 years of history in Afghanistan, according to the country’s National Saffron Development Program. It has been used for centuries in cooking, for color and delicate flavoring. Amiri said many people use saffron when making rice or preparing chicken. It is also used in the manufacture of medicines and perfumes.
Herbal saffron tea is brewed from the dried stigmas of the saffron flower. The tea is full of anti-depressants, and also contains safranal, an antioxidant that might increase antibacterial and antiviral activity in your body.
“Afghan people are using saffron a lot ... it will be a good thing for herself and also introduce Afghan saffron to the community here,” Amiri’s interpreter explained.
However, saffron has been more difficult to get, because it is mostly cultivated by women in Afghanistan, and since the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021, women are increasingly being banned from employment, educational and other opportunities.
Despite those challenges, Amiri was able to find a steady supplier in her home country, but then she had to work through some hurdles with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When she first started importing the saffron, the product got shipped back to Afghanistan three times before she figured out the appropriate protocol.
Amiri is now getting the word out about her saffron to other members of the Afghan refugee community here, and encourages others to email her at nedaamiri323@gmail.com if they are interested in buying saffron.
She is hoping to get her saffron product into some of the local grocery stores, as well, and she’s helping other Afghan refugees who are planning to open up a small restaurant at the Vermont Marketplace on Canal Street, where she also plans to sell saffron tea.