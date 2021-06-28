MARLBORO — Troopers with the Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a serious injury.
According to information from the VSP, at just past 7 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting a person being shot at a residence located near Hogback Mountain on Route 9.
The shooting victim was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital by private vehicle and later transferred by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
The man is currently listed in critical condition.
One individual was detained pending further investigation and has since been released. The names of those involved are not currently being released. Initial investigation indicates the parties involved were known to one another, and there is no danger to the general public.
Detectives with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with members of the Field Force Division and the Crime Scene Search Team, are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to please contact detectives at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.