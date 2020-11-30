Campaigns promoting local shopping are being stressed even more this year as the coronavirus pandemic has affected commerce and online sales have soared. “I’m hoping that places like the chamber and businesses can switch that narrative because a lot of businesses have set themselves up for online shopping in the local area,” said Kate O’Connor, executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce. “So it’s like, how do you get people to know you don’t have to go to Amazon to do all your stuff online?” The chamber is encouraging everyone to shop local whenever they can. Its new slogan is “Keep It Here This Year.” Continuing its 33-year tradition of Holly Days, Holly Nights, the chamber is partnering with area businesses to remind people of the importance of supporting local independent businesses. The three-day promotion begins Friday. A discount flyer will be available at the chamber and participating businesses beginning Thursday. It must be presented to receive the discounts. Participating businesses include The B’s Nest, Brattleboro Food Co-op, Brown & Roberts Ace Hardware, Burrows Specialized Sports, Cara Wolff Jewelry & Boutique, Fire Arts Vermont, Kitchen Sync, Lawton Flooring, Malisun, Martin’s Fireside True Value, Penelope Wurr, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, The Shoe Tree, Vermont Artisan Design, Vermont Country Deli, Vermont Hempicurean, Windham Flowers, and Zephyr Designs. More information can be found atbrattleborochamber.org
. The chamber also is sponsoring a raffle that will award three $250 gift certificates to three customers who shop or dine at any five Brattleboro businesses. Businesses are being safe for the sake of their employees and the public, O’Connor told the Reformer. “They’ve gotten it so that if you want to shop in person, you can and you can do it really safely,” she said. “There may be limited occupancy in a business. You may have to wait a minute to go in ... but it’s still doable.” In O’Connor’s view, shopping local is must this year. “Some of these places, their survival is on the line here,” she said. “Now, it’s like we have to keep going until we get the vaccine.” Having watched all the governor’s news conferences, O’Connor said restaurants are not contributing to the spread of the virus — it’s social gatherings such as birthday parties and baby showers. She also noted local businesses employ local people, contribute to the tax base and are part of the community. “This year more than ever, it’s important to support our local businesses,” she said, advising shoppers to call or check websites to figure out how to make purchases online. “Sometimes, I think we forget what we have here. We have great stores to choose from.” Shopping locally was always important to Vermont Country Deli General Manager Tracey John. But this year it seems more relevant than ever. “If there are stores or restaurants that you love to shop or dine in, it’s key to support them now, in whatever way you can, so they will be there when things improve,” she said. “We’ve noticed less customer traffic since the governor’s order a few weeks ago to cease in-person gatherings. It’s important for local people to know that shopping and dining inside doesn’t seem to be the catalyst for the increase in COVID cases.” John said stores and restaurants are taking every precaution to keep their customers safe with masks, acrylic shields between staff and customers, and socially distanced spaces. She noted most stores also offer online ordering and curbside pickup. “This year the Holly Days, Holly Nights promotion involves so many great local shops offering special deals that are worth taking advantage of,” she said. “We hope to see our neighbors out shopping in town next weekend. We’ll be offering 20 percent off all Christmas candy in our store. It’s not too early to grab some cute stocking stuffers.” DEERFIELD VALLEY From Dec. 1 to 24, Dover and Wilmington will promote the same cause. The Eat, Sleep, Shop Local program will provide a $5 coupon to anyone who makes a purchase of more than $25 at participating locations. Raffle tickets will be given for every $20 spent and serve as a marker showing how much revenue came to businesses throughout the duration of the program. The raffle includes a grand prize of $500 and second prize of $250 in gift certificates selected by the winners. The prize money also can be donated to local charities providing food or fuel assistance. A list of participating businesses is being updated atwilmingtonworksvt.com/eat-sleep-shop-local
. The program is coordinated by the downtown organization Wilmington Works with funding from the two towns and support from the Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Dover Economic Development Department. “It’s really a way to put it out in front of people to really urge people to support local businesses,” said Meg Staloff, program coordinator for Wilmington Works. “I mean we feel we do have this core of people who do support our local businesses but we really want everyone to think about that and see what they can do.” Stores have staff who will shop for customers who don’t feel comfortable going inside and some will set up private shopping times, Staloff said. She suggested shoppers worried about crowds could visit stores on quieter days or times. “The stores are open and they’re taking precautions,” she said. “I’ve heard from them, while they’ve been busy, they haven’t gotten to a point where they had to stop letting people in because they were at capacity.” The holiday program has existed in Wilmington for at least six years, Staloff said. Dover was added in a special summertime version created this year to aid businesses in a difficult time. The coupons are meant to encourage people to spend an extra $5 or $6. They work like cash at all participating businesses, which Staloff said includes nearly all of the retail stores and restaurants in the two towns. They can’t be used for tipping. BELLOWS FALLS Betsy Thurston, executive director of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, said the downtown’s new lights debuted on Saturday and hopefully will draw more shoppers and business to the downtown area. “Downtown is open and ready for people to visit. The lights in The Square are beautiful!” she said in an email. The town of Rockingham and the non-profit downtown group were the recipients of a $15,000 coronavirus economic impact grant from the state. {div} “We encourage everyone to drive through our village to enjoy the lights of Bellows Falls and many residents are getting into the spirit of Lighting up for Vermont. Streets that will make you smile: School, Williams, Oak Hill Terrace and of course Canal, Westminster and Rockingham too,” she said.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}She said there were more lights coming, including a festival light strand with a snowflake across the center of downtown.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}She said that BFDDA had introduced its Shop Local program last weekend, and shoppers are collecting stamps at businesses to fill their cards that will be put in a drawing for raffle prizes. She said the Shop Local effort encourages residents to “spend their money right here to benefit our local businesses.”{/div} {div} {/div} {div}Westminster, Saxtons River, Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Grafton businesses are included in the card program, she said.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}She said that pop-up stores in downtown Bellows Falls include Home Christmas by Matt Saxton, which features handmade goods, gifts, antiques and holiday decor. Frank Hawkins signs are available in the Flatiron Building.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}Prizes for those with filled-out Shop Local cards will be awarded the first week of January, she said.{/div} {div}She said BFDDA will also sponsor Lady’s and Men’s weekends, on the second and third weekends of December. {/div} {div} {/div} {div}She encouraged people to visit the downtown alliance social media page, as well as its website,bellowsfallsvt.org
, to learn about virtual events, specials and other scheduled shopping, as well as tips and methods for social distanced shopping.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}PHOTO GALLERY
{/div} {div} {/div} {div} (Reporter Susan Smallheer contributed to this report) {/div} {div} {/div}
Campaigns promoting local shopping are being stressed even more this year as the coronavirus pandemic has affected commerce and online sales have soared.
“I’m hoping that places like the chamber and businesses can switch that narrative because a lot of businesses have set themselves up for online shopping in the local area,” said Kate O’Connor, executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce. “So it’s like, how do you get people to know you don’t have to go to Amazon to do all your stuff online?”
The chamber is encouraging everyone to shop local whenever they can. Its new slogan is “Keep It Here This Year.”
Continuing its 33-year tradition of Holly Days, Holly Nights, the chamber is partnering with area businesses to remind people of the importance of supporting local independent businesses. The three-day promotion begins Friday.
A discount flyer will be available at the chamber and participating businesses beginning Thursday. It must be presented to receive the discounts.
Participating businesses include The B’s Nest, Brattleboro Food Co-op, Brown & Roberts Ace Hardware, Burrows Specialized Sports, Cara Wolff Jewelry & Boutique, Fire Arts Vermont, Kitchen Sync, Lawton Flooring, Malisun, Martin’s Fireside True Value, Penelope Wurr, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, The Shoe Tree, Vermont Artisan Design, Vermont Country Deli, Vermont Hempicurean, Windham Flowers, and Zephyr Designs. More information can be found at brattleborochamber.org.
The chamber also is sponsoring a raffle that will award three $250 gift certificates to three customers who shop or dine at any five Brattleboro businesses.
Businesses are being safe for the sake of their employees and the public, O’Connor told the Reformer.
“They’ve gotten it so that if you want to shop in person, you can and you can do it really safely,” she said. “There may be limited occupancy in a business. You may have to wait a minute to go in ... but it’s still doable.”
In O’Connor’s view, shopping local is must this year.
“Some of these places, their survival is on the line here,” she said. “Now, it’s like we have to keep going until we get the vaccine.”
Having watched all the governor’s news conferences, O’Connor said restaurants are not contributing to the spread of the virus — it’s social gatherings such as birthday parties and baby showers. She also noted local businesses employ local people, contribute to the tax base and are part of the community.
“This year more than ever, it’s important to support our local businesses,” she said, advising shoppers to call or check websites to figure out how to make purchases online. “Sometimes, I think we forget what we have here. We have great stores to choose from.”
Shopping locally was always important to Vermont Country Deli General Manager Tracey John. But this year it seems more relevant than ever.
“If there are stores or restaurants that you love to shop or dine in, it’s key to support them now, in whatever way you can, so they will be there when things improve,” she said. “We’ve noticed less customer traffic since the governor’s order a few weeks ago to cease in-person gatherings. It’s important for local people to know that shopping and dining inside doesn’t seem to be the catalyst for the increase in COVID cases.”
John said stores and restaurants are taking every precaution to keep their customers safe with masks, acrylic shields between staff and customers, and socially distanced spaces. She noted most stores also offer online ordering and curbside pickup.
“This year the Holly Days, Holly Nights promotion involves so many great local shops offering special deals that are worth taking advantage of,” she said. “We hope to see our neighbors out shopping in town next weekend. We’ll be offering 20 percent off all Christmas candy in our store. It’s not too early to grab some cute stocking stuffers.”
DEERFIELD VALLEYFrom Dec. 1 to 24, Dover and Wilmington will promote the same cause. The Eat, Sleep, Shop Local program will provide a $5 coupon to anyone who makes a purchase of more than $25 at participating locations.
Raffle tickets will be given for every $20 spent and serve as a marker showing how much revenue came to businesses throughout the duration of the program. The raffle includes a grand prize of $500 and second prize of $250 in gift certificates selected by the winners. The prize money also can be donated to local charities providing food or fuel assistance.
A list of participating businesses is being updated at wilmingtonworksvt.com/eat-sleep-shop-local. The program is coordinated by the downtown organization Wilmington Works with funding from the two towns and support from the Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Dover Economic Development Department.
“It’s really a way to put it out in front of people to really urge people to support local businesses,” said Meg Staloff, program coordinator for Wilmington Works. “I mean we feel we do have this core of people who do support our local businesses but we really want everyone to think about that and see what they can do.”
Stores have staff who will shop for customers who don’t feel comfortable going inside and some will set up private shopping times, Staloff said. She suggested shoppers worried about crowds could visit stores on quieter days or times.
“The stores are open and they’re taking precautions,” she said. “I’ve heard from them, while they’ve been busy, they haven’t gotten to a point where they had to stop letting people in because they were at capacity.”
The holiday program has existed in Wilmington for at least six years, Staloff said. Dover was added in a special summertime version created this year to aid businesses in a difficult time.
The coupons are meant to encourage people to spend an extra $5 or $6. They work like cash at all participating businesses, which Staloff said includes nearly all of the retail stores and restaurants in the two towns. They can’t be used for tipping.
BELLOWS FALLS
Betsy Thurston, executive director of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, said the downtown’s new lights debuted on Saturday and hopefully will draw more shoppers and business to the downtown area.
“Downtown is open and ready for people to visit. The lights in The Square are beautiful!” she said in an email.
The town of Rockingham and the non-profit downtown group were the recipients of a $15,000 coronavirus economic impact grant from the state.
{div} “We encourage everyone to drive through our village to enjoy the lights of Bellows Falls and many residents are getting into the spirit of Lighting up for Vermont. Streets that will make you smile: School, Williams, Oak Hill Terrace and of course Canal, Westminster and Rockingham too,” she said.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}She said there were more lights coming, including a festival light strand with a snowflake across the center of downtown.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}She said that BFDDA had introduced its Shop Local program last weekend, and shoppers are collecting stamps at businesses to fill their cards that will be put in a drawing for raffle prizes. She said the Shop Local effort encourages residents to “spend their money right here to benefit our local businesses.”{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Westminster, Saxtons River, Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Grafton businesses are included in the card program, she said.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}She said that pop-up stores in downtown Bellows Falls include Home Christmas by Matt Saxton, which features handmade goods, gifts, antiques and holiday decor. Frank Hawkins signs are available in the Flatiron Building.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Prizes for those with filled-out Shop Local cards will be awarded the first week of January, she said.{/div}
{div}She said BFDDA will also sponsor Lady’s and Men’s weekends, on the second and third weekends of December. {/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}She encouraged people to visit the downtown alliance social media page, as well as its website, bellowsfallsvt.org, to learn about virtual events, specials and other scheduled shopping, as well as tips and methods for social distanced shopping.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}PHOTO GALLERY{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div} (Reporter Susan Smallheer contributed to this report) {/div}
{div} {/div}