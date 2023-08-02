WILMINGTON — Dover and Wilmington are being advised by a committee to explore the potential of creating a registry of short-term rentals and require such units to follow state fire safety protocol by filing documentation with the towns.
Emergency contact information should be posted in the entrance of such properties and a point of contact for each unit should be on file with the towns with the person able to respond to issues within an hour, according to a presentation from the Bi-Town Rental Housing Committee on Monday night at the Old School Community Center in Wilmington. The committee also recommends that all short-term rentals should have bear-proof trash and recycling sites.
Committee member Eric Durocher, economic development director for the town of Dover, said the Bi-Town Economic Development Committee started talking about the issue about two years ago then started a subcommittee for further exploration. The subcommittee met six times and heard from the state fire marshal, Wilmington Police Chief Matt Murano and Tim Dolan, who provided information on short-term rentals and occupancies.
"There was this misnomer that we collectively didn't want Airbnbs," Durocher said. "That's not true."
Issues from short-term rentals involve parking, trash, noise and overcrowding. Durocher said the committee wants to ensure safety and the ability for other residents to have "peaceful enjoyment" of their properties; it doesn't want to over-regulate short-term rentals. He noted the recommendations will be considered by select boards and aren't guaranteed to be approved.
Recommendations for long-term rentals involve incentivizing their creation via tax deferment for landlords, reducing water and wastewater costs for landlords, reducing barriers such as sewer allocation fees, starting a program for owner-occupied homeowners to develop accessory dwelling units, and making an incentive program for people to change short-term rentals into long-term rentals.
"Some of these would be hard to implement but I think it's important for everyone to see what they are," said committee member Gretchen Havreluk, economic development consultant for the town of Wilmington.
The committee suggested forming a landlord group in the Deerfield Valley to educate and train other landlords about opportunities, providing education for tenants, and creating long-term rental ordinances in Dover. Created by the committee, deerfieldvalleyhousing.com already serves as a resource.
Committee member Charlie Foster, who serves on the Wilmington Development Review Board and owns The Wilmington Inn, said short-term rentals provide positive economic impact and places for tourists to stay but also change the character of neighborhoods, take long-term rentals off the market and remove workforce housing.
Current estimates show Dover has about 50 short-term units and Wilmington has about 113. Dover lacks ordinances for short-term rentals and Wilmington considers them under "lodging" in its zoning.
Data shows short-term rental stays in Dover totaled 381 in June 2020 and 540 for the same month this year. In Wilmington, the figures were 264 in June 2020 and 353 in June this year.
The committee met with companies specializing in registration software. One group is willing to help with drafting ordinances.
Companies can keep up to date with new units being listed on Airbnb, Durocher said when asked if a zoning administrator could take on registry responsibilities.
"It's nothing new," Wilmington Select Board Chairman Tom Fitzgerald said, noting how "ski houses" have long been a tradition in the valley. He suggested town staff could handle a registry.
Wilmington Select Board member Tony Tribuno said it would be unfair to other taxpayers to offer breaks to long-term rental landlords on water and sewer or taxes.
Dover Select Board member Joe Mahon liked the idea of starting a registry of single-family homes being used for short-term rentals. Worried about having to "chase a company," he preferred having a town staff member do the work.
"Overall, I think it was a really positive conversation," Durocher told the Reformer in an interview.
After the meeting, he said, he spoke with some short-term rental owners who supported having rules.
"We'll see where the conversation goes from there," he said. "It'll be a lot of talking between the boards and us but it's a good place to start."