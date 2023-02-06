BRATTLEBORO — A resident of a downtown apartment building is counting his lucky stars that he worked late on Saturday night.
“It’s just so random,” said Brian Kelly, about finding four bullet holes in his second-floor apartment at 140 Elliot St.
At just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, the Brattleboro Police Department received a report of shots fired on Elliot Street.
Chief Norma Hardy said officers responded but did not have an exact address and found no evidence at the scene.
It wasn’t until the next day that the police department was able to return to the actual location.
“We lost heat during this cold snap,” said Kelly, and his landlord stopped in. They noticed some damage to blinds in the windows of his second-floor apartment.
“When I raised the shade, I noticed there was a bullet hole in the window,” said Kelly.
In total, they counted four bullet holes in his apartment.
“One about couch height, right where I usually sit and watch movies,” said Kelly.
Below him, on the first floor, another bullet hole was found.
Hardy said no shell casings were found at the scene. There were no reported injuries, she said.
“It’s just so random,” said Kelly, who works at a local restaurant. “I’d love to know what the motive is but I know in no way, shape or form that I was targeted. I live a peaceful life.”
Kelly believes downtown has gotten “progressively worse” over the past year or two, but he said it was “surreal” to think someone fired a gun at his house.
“You don’t expect this kind of thing,” he said, though he added he has seen suspicious activity in his neighborhood. “There’s always drama right out on the street.”