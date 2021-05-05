WESTMINSTER — Former Gov. Peter Shumlin has withdrawn his controversial request to subdivide some of the former Ranney Farm in Westminster West after the town’s attorney said his project didn’t meet the correct zoning definition.
Town Manager Russell Hodgkins, who is also Westminster’s zoning administrator, said Tuesday that Shumlin withdrew his request on Monday, in advance of a hearing that night.
He said that Shumlin plans on re-submitting his request as a major subdivision, and that request will be taken up in July by the Development Review Board.
Shumlin attracted a crowd last month at an otherwise routine Westminster Development Review Board, as neighbors attacked his proposal to create two additional lots off the private Old Codding Road.
Shumlin wants to split off two lots from the Ranney Farm, which he bought in 2004. Under his ownership, the Ranney family continued to milk cows there for several years, but sold their Jersey herd in 2009. Shumlin later brought in another farmer to milk cows, but there hasn’t been an active dairy farm there for about five years.
The neighbors raised questions about the safety impacts of increased usage of the narrow, private road, and whether rights of way existed to serve the proposed lots, which would be 13 and seven acres divided off the remaining 161 acres of the former dairy farm.
Shumlin said the acreage proposed for housing lots was not in active agricultural use, and that the farm is currently rented to Westminster sheep farmer David Major.
Philip Ranney, whose family owned the dairy farm for generations and whose home adjoins the proposed lots, said his main concern “is keeping the farm intact with its character and beautiful woodlands.
“The piece he wants to develop is a wildlife corridor and deer yard area,” Ranney wrote in an email. “We’re concerned as a community that the road can’t handle more traffic and use. Peter has never helped pay for road maintenance and everyone on the road helps in one way or another. He’s used it over the years for log trucks and heavy equipment which wears on the road. He also had people living in buses in the east field last fall, using the road every day coming and going.”
The former governor, a resident of Westminster West, told the meeting of neighbors and town officials that he was creating the two housing lots in response to the chronic housing shortage in the area. Since leaving the governor’s office in January 2017, Shumlin has built a new home in Westminster West and involved himself in his family’s business, Putney Student Travel.
Hodgkins said Tuesday that the town’s attorney, Larry Slason, has reviewed the information Shumlin submitted earlier, as well as the town’s zoning bylaws, and determined it was a major subdivision and not a minor one. The issue of major subdivision versus minor was raised last month during the development board’s hearing by Ranney’s attorney, Fletcher Proctor.
As a result, Hodgkins said, Shumlin will present much more detailed plans this summer.
The development review board has asked the town’s planning board to review some of the town’s zoning regulations, to clarify the differences between major and minor subdivisions.
The town regulations state that the difference is between two lots and three lots, Hodgkins said.
Tim Harty, the vice chairman of the Development Review Board, had requested the planning board formally review the town’s regulations to further clarify the subdivision issue, according to the minutes of the meeting.
During last month’s hearing, Shumlin said he was never asked to contribute to the maintenance of Old Codding Road, and that he would require that the owner of the new lots contribute to its private maintenance.
The road was abandoned by the town about 40 years ago, and became a private driveway.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.