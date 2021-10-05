WESTMINSTER -- A town decision in 1893 to discontinue a narrow dirt road in Westminster West has complicated former Gov. Peter Shumlin's plans to create two building lots off a former dairy farm he owns.
Members of the Westminster Development Review Board and residents struggled Monday night with the question of who owns Old Codding Road and who controls access to the private dirt road, where the lots are located.
Dozens of Shumlin's Westminster West neighbors turned out Monday night to again raise strong objections to his plans to split off two building lots from the former Ranney dairy farm.
The Westminster Development Review Board held what Chairman Christopher Potter called an "informational" meeting about the project, with Shumlin's attorney, Sam Angell of Brattleboro, explaining the project in Shumlin's absence.
Since the project was first discussed by the board in April, the project has been upgraded to a major subdivision, since three or more lots are being created. The two new lots, combined with the existing home lot, makes a total of three lots.
"I'm here to follow a set of rules," said Potter, who promised the crowd he would consult with the town's attorney about the legal status of Old Codding Road. Previously, the town had said that information needed to come from Shumlin.
The 161-acre Ranney Farm will remain largely untouched, Angell said, with the two new wooded lots, one eight acres and the other 13 acres. But a strong undercurrent of distrust of Shumlin's long-term plans for the farm dominated the meeting.
Attorney Fletcher Proctor, representing Philip Ranney and his wife, who live next to the proposed two new lots, raised a myriad of objections. Proctor had successfully forced the town to change its earlier decision that it was a minor subdivision, to a major subdivision, which requires additional information and oversight.
The major complication, in the words of Potter, is that the area is served by a narrow, dirt, private road, Old Codding Road, and its legal history is far from clear. There are currently 22 lots on the private road, and Shumlin wants to add his two new lots to the road as well, to the fierce opposition of his neighbors.
They say the road is narrow and additional traffic will make things worse.
Old Codding Road was discontinued by the town of Westminster in 1893, but Angell said his research showed that the town illegally discontinued it since it should have gone to county court because two towns' roads were involved, including East Putney Brook Road.
Shumlin, during the April hearing, said he just wanted to be treated "the same as everyone" in his request.
Potter pointed out that not everyone on the road has a deeded right-of-way to Old Codding Road.
Many residents claimed Shumlin needs a deeded right-of-way for his two lots, which involves all residents along the road signing off on the right of way.
If he doesn't have such a right of way, Shumlin should have to build a private road or driveway off Westminster West Road to serve the new lots, many maintained.
Angell said the road wasn't legally discontinued, "it's possible Mr. Shumlin owns the entire road now," which upset some people living on the road. If Shumlin owned the entire road, when he purchased the Ranney farm, the people living on the private road could face complicated access issues.
"I'm not threatening anything," Angell said.
Angell told the group of residents, who were openly hostile and critical of Shumlin, that he didn't even know Shumlin, and that Shumlin had approached him after the last DRB meeting. "I can't read the dude's mind," Angell said at one point.
Westminster Town Manager Russell Hodgkins counted heads at the beginning of the meeting, held in the upstairs room at the Westminster Town Hall, and said the gathering of about 35 people was right at the legal limit for the room. Everyone was wearing masks at the meeting.
Potter, after being questioned by residents about the progress of untangling the legal complications involving the discontinued road, said he would ask the town attorney to give his opinion about Codding Road. The chairman gave all interested parties, including the two attorneys, a few days to submit additional information in preparation for the next meeting.
Potter said repeatedly that he expects the issue to land in the Environmental Court, since either side would likely not accept whatever the Westminster DRB decides. The board itself asked few questions during the meeting.
Ranney, the son of the original owners of the farm, said after the meeting that Old Codding Road was already overburdened, and that additional traffic would make it unsafe.
Several people at Monday night's meeting said they were very concerned about the future of the farm and don't want to see it developed. While the land that would be split off for building lots is part of the town's "agricultural overlay," it is wooded and not used for farming, Angell said.
One woman suggested that the town work toward having the farm preserved for agricultural uses, since that is a big concern of townspeople. Philip Ranney said on Tuesday that Shumlin told him he wasn't interested in preserving the farm for agricultural use.
Shumlin currently leases much of the farm to Westminster West farmers David and Yesenia Major, who pasture their dairy sheep there. Some of the fields are hayed by another farmer, others said.