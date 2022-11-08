DOVER — Facing off against another Independent, Laura Sibilia won reelection.
"This is a time of tremendous challenge and any time in my life that I have seen tremendous challenge, I have seen that there has been tremendous opportunity," she said. "I am looking forward to working hard with folks around the state to try and make sure our towns, our rural places in particular, are able to participate in opportunity and create opportunity."
In Tuesday's election, Sibilia carried 1,068 votes to George Wilson's 454. She took in 220 votes to Wilson's 137 in Wardsboro where Wilson lives, and 503 to his 162 in Dover where she lives. The district also includes Jamaica and Stratton.
Wilson could not be immediately reached.
Sibilia said she was excited to see another Independent candidate — Jed Lipinsky, a logger from Stowe — win a House race after the retirement of two Independents.
"It's really great to see so much interest," she said. "It's always good when voters have choice. I saw there were a lot of choices around the county. Contested races, I always think, are better for the voters."
Sibilia said she sees a need to better inform candidates about campaign finance laws and provide general support for Independent candidates about campaigning norms.
"It is great to see so many other Independents starting to run but it's really important to engage," she said, describing how she was "a little disappointed" by a lack of campaigning and participating in forums.
Sibilia gave Tim Wessel of Brattleboro credit for running for Senate.
Sibilia said she's glad to see Tristan Roberts, a Democrat and neighbor in the Deerfield Valley, elected to replace John Gannon for the Windham-6 House seat.
"It's good to see him doing so well," she said.