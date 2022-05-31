WINDHAM — State Rep. Laura Sibilia, I, is running for reelection to the Vermont House for the newly created Windham-2 District which includes the towns of Dover, Jamaica, Somerset, Stratton and Wardsboro. Sibilia is currently serving her fourth term as a member of the House representing the Windham/Bennington district (Dover, Readsboro, Searsburg, Somerset, Stamford, Wardsboro and Whitingham), which was eliminated in the 2022 Vermont reapportionment and redistricting.
Sibilia lives in Dover with her husband TJ. She has a degree in hotel restaurant management from Champlain College. She has served as an elected member of the Dover School Board and the merged River Valleys School Board since 2003 and as the director of Regional Economic Development Strategies for the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation since 2011. In 2021, she was appointed by Vermont’s Communications Union Districts to the newly created Vermont Community Broadband Board.
Sibilia is one of five independent legislators currently serving in the Vermont House. She is presently vice chair of the House Energy and Technology Committee, a member of the Joint Information Technology Oversight Committee and the House Ethics Panel. Sibilia co-chairs the Vermont National Guard and Military Affairs Caucus as well as the Rural Economic Development Working Group and served on Gov. Phil Scott’s transition team as co-chair of the Leadership Advisory Committee after his election in November of 2016.
Sibilia lists several accomplishments from her years in the House: legislation which the governor recently signed that makes corrections to Vermont's school funding formula and pupil weights; major broadband and climate change policies, including broadband deployment bills in 2019 and 2021 to support Communication Union Districts, the creation of the Vermont Community Broadband Board; the 2020 Vermont Global Warming Solutions Act and the 2022 $45 million Municipal Energy Resilience Initiative.
She has also co-sponsored human rights legislation including sexual harassment prevention measures in 2018; H.57 of 2019 which protects Vermonters' rights to bodily autonomy and banning the gay panic defense in 2022.
Sibilia maintains a blog site with regular postings about legislative and district happenings at laurasibiliavt.com. She will be hosting a campaign kickoff as well as multiple events in Jamaica and Stratton, new towns she is seeking to represent in the House, and will publicize details in the coming weeks. She can be reached by email at lsibilia@leg.state.vt.us or by phone at 802-384-0233.