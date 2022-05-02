MONTPELIER — Brenda Siegel of Newfane has entered the Democratic Primary for Governor in Vermont. She made the announcement Monday morning from the Statehouse steps in Montpelier, where last fall she and Josh Lisenby slept for 27 nights to demand that the current administration reinstate the motel program that shelters Vermonters experiencing homelessness.
State Rep. Kevin “Coach” Christie, D-Windsor 4-2, shared some words about Siegel’s leadership: “Brenda brings a team focused, high-quality management skill set to this office. Brenda has been heavily involved in politics and activist work, locally, statewide and nationally. Brenda has a life long history of being a community leader. She has spent her career bringing forward creative solutions to problems and has been successful sitting down at the table with many different players to implement a strong vision for the future and it is time to take her leadership to the next level. So, it is easy for me to offer my support for Brenda to become Vermont’s next governor.”
Siegel, who ran for governor in 2018 and for lieutenant governor in 2020, cited a number of "crisis" issues in Vermont that need immediate attention, including housing, drug overdoses, and climate change.
Siegel said that she will implement a housing plan that is based on the assessed need with plans for emergency, transitional and permanent housing for all Vermonters. She pointed to the housing crisis as one that has a huge impact on communities and is affecting everyone from low income families and individuals to middle and even upper middle income families.
“This is a crisis that we let get so far out of control that fixing it will take a comprehensive proposal that addresses both long and short term needs," she said in a news release.
Siegel’s nephew died of an overdose in 2018 and he was the son of her brother who died just over 20 years earlier, also while using heroin. Siegel said she has been working to put harm reduction first, treatment and recovery on demand including medically assisted treatment and dual diagnosis support. She has been involved with major legislation in the state, as well as pushed to increase federal funding and work towards better federal laws to support access to buprenorphine, which is medication for people with substance use disorder.
Alderman Anna Tadio, from Rutland City, said she is excited to support Siegel because of her leadership.
“Brenda would make a phenomenal governor for the state of Vermont," Tadio said in a statement. "She will fight for high quality affordable housing, health care for all, and to end the opioid epidemic. I trust Brenda to lead our state forward with transparency, creativity, and compassion."
Closer to home, state Rep. Tristan Toleno, D-Windham 2-3, also offered praise for Siegel.
"It is the call of our times to rethink everything and put our most vulnerable first. In the last few years, no political leader in Vermont has been a more active and powerful voice in calling for us to lead with our values," Toleno said in a statement.
Youth advocate Addie Lentzner of Bennington, one of Siegel’s partners on housing advocacy, said, “Brenda Siegel is a fierce advocate for justice. From sleeping outside on the Statehouse steps to holding press conferences to speaking at rallies. Brenda knows how to get things done, and she truly cares for the most vulnerable members of society. As governor she will promote social justice and make our state a more inclusive and just place for all."