VERMONT — You can see it in news reports or read it on community websites and town internet pages. Vermont is experiencing a significant rise in the number of shootings and gun violence over recent months.
Random firings, drive-by shootings, drug busts involving firearms, and violent crimes with guns or other weapons are up statewide, leaving local authorities and statewide officials scrambling to understand the reasons and formulate meaningful responses.
The Reformer spoke with authorities in Windham County and statewide to help understand why this is happening right now and to see what the people in charge of keeping us safe are saying needs to happen to reverse the trend.
Brattleboro is experiencing an increase in all kinds of violence, Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy said. Last month, a 21-year-old Brattleboro man reportedly threatened a female friend with a gun and then fired off his weapon into the air in a downtown neighborhood.
Hardy attributes part of the rise in violence to isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in having enough mental health services.
“We’re starting to see an uptick of gun violence like every other community but it’s not as prevalent in Brattleboro yet,” Hardy said. “It’s everywhere, but it hasn’t gotten to the levels of the other communities you’re talking about now.”
Bennington Police Department Chief Paul Doucette says the problem is worse now than he’s ever experienced.
“I’ve been here for over 32 years, and I’ve never seen the level of violence that we’re seeing now,” he said.
“I can tell you with 100 percent accuracy that there is an uptick in violence in Vermont,” Doucette said. “We have seen an uptick in drive-by shootings, where people are firing randomly at individuals or homes, most recently at the intersection of Main Street and McCall Street where there were numerous reports of shots fired, with officers recovering several spent 9mm casings. So far this year alone, we’ve had eight reports of gunfire. That’s never really happened in Bennington before.
“That sort of thing was almost non-existent.”
Doucette feels that the uptick in gunfire and violence goes hand-in-hand with many of the issues Vermont and the nation face — the continuing opioid epidemic, the lack of mental health facilities, lax gun laws, and the genuine need for criminal court reform. Especially the drugs, he said.
“As the police chief, it’s concerning to our residents, and I attribute almost all of this to our issues surrounding illicit narcotics here in Vermont and surrounding states. We’ve recently seen disputes between rivals in the drug world, people who owe money, shootings, and stabbings. We have made multiple arrests along with our federal and state partners, and are continuing to try and bring those to justice, but that doesn’t change how concerning this is.”
Vermont’s outgoing Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Shirling agrees that there has been an uptick. He also agrees that the issues of drugs, mental health, guns, and our legal system all contribute to the recent increase in shootings and violent crime.
“There have so far this year been approximately 150 incidents related to firearms here in Vermont. Out of those, about half have been used at a threat, displaying the firearm. The other half involved a projectile’s actual discharge at buildings, cars, or people. That’s a fairly high number for Vermont.”
“Some is due to the pandemic,” Shirling continued, “but a lot of it is due to the continuing, burgeoning opioid epidemic. That just hasn’t waned for a decade-and-a-half. Frankly, though, some of it is offenders telling us that they are more likely to commit drug offenses in Vermont than in adjacent states because they see our justice system as less robust, except, they’re not using the word ‘robust.’”
Year-over-year comparisons aren’t possible right now as Vermont recently employed various new data systems statewide to keep track of crime statistics like shootings. Still, Shirling feels confident that the number of incidents of people being shot at and violent drug crimes is up significantly.
“Based on a three- to five-year average, we are up significantly,” Shirling said.
Doucette feels the biggest part of the problem is that the criminal justice system in Vermont is letting many offenders back into the community without receiving proper treatment while incarcerated, and the reputation that Vermont has of being soft on crime.
“We have a nationwide problem with fentanyl, heroin ... crack-cocaine is making a comeback. These are real issues, but letting people out without addressing treatment while incarcerated doesn’t work,” Doucette says. “The problem is the entire criminal justice system needs reform.
“Police work hard at arresting suspects and putting solid cases together, but the prosecutors are overwhelmed with limited resources. We have legislators who don’t want to put anyone in jail who need to be there. We have programs for people to participate in while incarcerated to try and mend them so we can put them back into society. We have legislators and police officers walking away because of how hard it’s getting out there. We have staff shortages in hiring caused by many of these issues. It doesn’t make sense.”
How do the mental health crisis and lack of placement contribute to violent crime? What can we do in the short term to fix the situation?
“I don’t know the answer to that, quite honestly,” Doucette says. “We are overwhelmed trying to find placement for people. We have people sitting in emergency rooms and medical centers for weeks. That’s not beneficial to anyone, and that’s not a solution. They need counseling, therapy, and medication to help them get through a crisis. It’s all about the resources available. I wish I knew the answer. We don’t have a state hospital. We don’t have a juvenile facility for these kids to be safe and secure. Out-of-state facilities have a hard time taking people from other states. We need places for these people to get the help they need.
“There are no easy answers,” he says. “I understand these things are expensive, but we have an obligation to get these people to help and keep people confined while they are a threat to themselves and the community. We can’t just let people out to roam around if there’s a potential to hurt someone. These issues all contribute to what’s going on. Solutions will take time and resources. Find the funding.”
Both men also mentioned Vermont’s relatively lax gun laws as possible causes of what is happening. A new law recently signed by Gov. Phil Scott, starting on July 1, will expand the wait time for checking backgrounds and allow health workers to ask authorities for emergency risk protection if they deem it necessary to protect themselves or others. Vermonters suspected of abuse and subject to relief from abuse order can also be ordered by a judge to immediately relinquish all firearms in their possession and refrain from purchasing other firearms. However, Vermont’s gun laws are still considered lenient compared to our neighboring states.
“Oftentimes, the guns are coming with the perpetrators from other areas, but, as part of the drug trade, items of value like guns are sometimes traded for drugs into the hands of drug dealers,” says Shirling. “The jury is still out on whether our new gun laws will have an impact. We’ll have to wait and see.
Doucette feels strongly that our gun laws do have an important impact on overall violent crime.
“Vermont is very laid-back in their firearm laws,” Doucette says. “Our purchase laws are basically non-existent. Surrounding states have very restrictive gun laws, but those same people can get guns in Vermont. Are they bringing it back home? Are they leaving it here in Vermont at a camp or a residence? There’s no guarantee that a firearm is staying where it’s supposed to. We have local people buying firearms and trading them for drugs.”
Shirling believes that the ultimate solution will be a balanced system of public health and public safety.
“The best dollars spent will be for education and prevention. Next, we have diversion and treatment, including mental health services, then traditional court reforms. It’s important not to focus on one area, but on a continuum with resources over the entire process to deliver what is necessary,” he says. “We are challenged to do that on every level right now. The trend has been to back away from traditional justice. We have to have the intestinal fortitude to identify those who pose a real risk to our communities and allow traditional justice to do what it was set up to do while still helping with immediate treatment for those who need it, with access to treatment, while holding accountable those who are bringing violence and causing destruction. We don’t do those in balance, and we don’t do any of those particularly well right now. It all has to work together.”
Doucette asks that the community become part of the solution. He said the community members are our eyes. We can’t be everywhere. Community involvement is critical. We need to hold people accountable for their actions. Not everyone deserves a deferred sentence, Doucette says. Not everyone deserves “time served.” We need to get people the services they need, but do it before we put them back out on the streets, he says.
Shirling concurs.
“The most important thing is the community’s involvement in crime prevention. Many of these shootings are drug-related, and members of the community need to notify the police of anything they see. Those extra sets of eyes make a big difference. Get involved.”
“I worry about the future of the state of Vermont,” Doucette adds. “We are not prepared for that level of violence like we see in other places. We used to be a department where it was optional to wear body armor. No longer. This is not just about addressing the guns. It’s everything and the willingness to get it done.
“This could get a lot worse before it gets better.”
Chris Mays contributed to this report.