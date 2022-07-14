BENNINGTON — Bennington Police and several other law enforcement agencies, including the Manchester Police Department, pulled off simultaneous, noontime raids into two separate apartments on opposite sides of town on Thursday.
Police arrested several people with ties to the Springfield, Mass., area’s O Block Gang in the dual raids, collecting multiple guns, stacks of cash, over 700 bags of drugs and paraphernalia, all related to gang activity in the Bennington area, police said.
The first raid occurred along McCall Street. While several young children watched from in front of a neighboring apartment, police swooped in and arrested known individuals and seized several hundred bags of suspected illegal drugs.
At the same time on the opposite side of Bennington, a second raid occurred at Beech Street. Several people were located in an upstairs bathroom, and two others were under arrest in minutes. Police spotted someone throwing a handgun and a fanny pack out of the bathroom window as police were gaining access to the building.
Police found a loaded gun with a scratched-off serial number, and several thousand dollars in cash and a quantity of crack cocaine from inside the fanny pack.
All suspects were taken to the Bennington Police Department for questioning and processing. No further details were available as of press time.