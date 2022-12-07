PROVIDENCE, R.I. — When living in Vermont, Justin Bibee created a proclamation to recognize Human Rights Day that was unanimously supported by the Brattleboro Select Board in 2017.
He did the same thing in Maui, Hawaii, and North Providence, R.I. and now has his eyes set on every municipality in his home state of Rhode Island.
A graduate from SIT Graduate Institute in Brattleboro, he currently lives in Providence.
"I always considered myself an avid human rights advocate," Bibee said. "I always try to raise awareness."
Other Vermont towns where proclamations were adopted include Bennington, Milton, Franklin and St. Albans. Gov Phil Scott also signed one in 2018.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Bibee said the United Nations is conducting a year-long campaign from Saturday to Dec. 10, 2023, as Dec. 10 is recognized Human Rights Day.
Bibee said the campaign will focus on increasing knowledge and awareness of the universal declaration and "its enduring relevance for our times and for the future," showing how the declaration has guided the work of the U.N., promoting attitude change to "counter increasing skepticism of and rollbacks against human rights by establishing that human rights are never relative and must always be upheld as what unites all of humanity;" and empowering and mobilizing people to stand up for their rights by offering them information and resources.
"The Rhode Island Human Rights Project will run parallel with the UN’s year-long campaign," he said, wanting to create what he calls "statewide solidarity for the advancement of human rights."
He's trying to get all 39 municipalities in Rhode Island to sign a proclamation in support of human rights. He noted the governor of Rhode Island and North Providence signed proclamations for 2022 so he intends to go back for approval.
His projects began when he was in the Peace Corps in Morocco and started the Global Human Rights Project, which united activists and supporters around the cause of raising awareness. He said he has since turned the project over to Moroccans.
Bibee's interest in the subject began when he was a senior at Rhode Island College. Taking a class on corrections, he learned how high the rate of recidivism for imprisonment is in the U.S.
"That's because when they leave prison they're not able to get a job, they're not able to get housing," he said. "So what do you expect?"
Switching from wanting to be a police trooper to seeking out a career in human rights, he looked for a graduate school appropriate for such studies and found SIT to be the best fit. He noted SIT graduate Jody Williams won the Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign to ban landmines.
SIT "produces so many peacebuilders and advocates that are doing great work around the world," Bibee said of the school where he was able to hone his advocacy skills.
After graduating with a degree in peacebuilding and conflict transformation, Bibee's first job was working with youth experiencing homelessness at Youth Services in Brattleboro. Now, he's employed by Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island as a refugee resettlement case manager.
"I've worked with Burundian, Congolese, Angolan, Sahrawi, Cambodian, Colombian, Afghan, Syrian, Guatemalan and Ukrainian refugees," he said.
Bibee was recently named a "40 Under 40" by Providence Business News for his work with refugees. His first experience had been part of his master's degree assignment in Vermont during the Syrian refugee crisis resulting from the 2011 civil war.
His hope is that the proclamations will encourage people in other states to get them adopted.
"I'm happy to collaborate with them and work with them and support them, provide the resources, even join them," he said. "The biggest thing is just changing people's mindsets."
Bibee said he believes people are realizing how conflict around the world affects everyone. He cited the crisis in Ukraine, which is causing effects on food production and gas prices.
The mayor of the city of Warwick, R.I., proclaimed Jan. 19, 2019 as Justin Bibee Day in recognition of his advocacy on human rights.