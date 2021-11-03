A few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 6:08 pm
Matt Montgomery, a permitting specialist for the Vermont Compliance Monitoring, checks over some measurements in Hinsdale, N.H., for the new Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge.
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Crews work on clearing land on Route 119 where the new Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge will be constructed.
HINSDALE N.H. — Crews work on clearing land on Route 119 where the new Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge will be constructed.
Todd Bousquet, with Mayotte Tree Service, in a bucket lift, saws some of the limbs off a tree in Hinsdale, N.H., on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the site for the new Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge.
Matt Montgomery, a permitting specialist for the Vermont Compliance Monitoring, checks over some measurements in Hinsdale, N.H., for the new Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
