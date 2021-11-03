20211018-PREP-RADDER-02.JPG

Matt Montgomery, a permitting specialist for the Vermont Compliance Monitoring, checks over some measurements in Hinsdale, N.H., for the new Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge.

 Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Crews work on clearing land on Route 119 where the new Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge will be constructed.

HINSDALE N.H. — Crews work on clearing land on Route 119 where the new Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge will be constructed.

PHOTOS: Site work for new bridge

1 of 7