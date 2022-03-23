PUTNEY — Residents will have a choice of a landscaper, a retired caterer, a janitor, a college professor, a retired lawyer, and a retired teacher to fill the two new seats on the Putney Select Board.
Two candidates, Charles Raubicheck and Elizabeth Warner, both filed for the new two-year seat on the board, while four candidates, Peg Alden, Laura Campbell, Parry Smith-Phillips and Bryce Hodson have filed for the one-year seat.
Putney voters overwhelmingly approved expanding the current three-person Select Board to five members, and also set a close timetable — 60 days — for electing the new candidates. The special election will be held April 26.
Raubicheck, 75, has lived in Putney full-time since 2015, and first started coming to Putney in 2008. He said he is running for the Putney board because he is concerned about the vitality of the downtown area.
Raubicheck, a retired New York City attorney, said the most recent departure, Antidote Books, closed its door and moved to a smaller location in Brattleboro, and a restaurant, Kate’s Restaurant, also closed, due to the owner’s death. In 2008, when he and wife wife moved to Putney, he said, every storefront was taken. “It was vibrant,” he said.
“Putney is a place to be proud of,” said Raubicheck, who ran for the Select Board in March, but lost to Eric McGowan. He has served on several volunteer boards, including Groundworks and the Yellow Barn Music Festival, and is a current member of the Putney Development Review Board.
Warner, 56, the other candidate for the two-year seat, has lived in Putney since 1999, and first came to town as a teenager from Chicago to attend The Putney School. She graduated in 1985.
“I found a sense of community, I grew up in Vermont,” said Warner. “I fell in love with Vermont and I fell in love with Putney.”
“I am running because I feel the town needs more voices from other angles,” said Warner, who ran her catering business, Elizabethan Fare, for 20 years and shut it down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warner said “it was time for more women to be thoughtfully planning” the future of Putney, saying she has been an active volunteer for the Putney community since moving to Main Street.
Two women and two men are vying for the one-year seat: Alden, Campbell, Hodson and Smith-Phillips.
Alden, 64, has lived in Putney for 30 years and currently is a professor of anthropology and civic engagement at Landmark College. This is her first run for public office.
“I’m running because I’m committed to taking action and using our skills to do what we’re good at” to help Putney, she said.
She said her skills would be in “community building,” and she said she is a researcher.
“I’ve done a lot of cross-cultural work, which would be useful to us,” said Alden, who said her daughter attended the Putney Central School and that she is a longtime member of the Putney Friends Meeting.
Campbell, 74, called herself “a Putney repeater,” having moved here, left and returned.
She first came to Putney to attend Antioch-Putney, a graduate school which has since moved to Keene, N.H. After receiving her master’s degree, she moved to New York City in 1975 to be an opera singer, and she taught voice. She returned to Putney in 1990 “and I’ve been here ever since.”
Campbell has lived at Putney Meadows since 2012, and she it’s important that the Select Board have representation from someone who lives in low-income housing.
“I think the Select Board needs a fresh infusion of forthright women,” said Campbell.
Smith-Phillips, 35, a janitor, has lived in Putney since the fourth grade.
“I’m running because I feel a lot of out-of-state people are trying to change Putney and we need local people, not to keep the town old-fashioned, but not to change so we’re like everybody else,” said Smith-Phillips.
He said the community was divided, although he said he couldn’t say what the division really was over. He said often newer residents are “butting heads” with longtime residents.
Hodson, 49, joked and said he had lived in Putney for “49 years.”
In reality, he said he had lived just over the border in Westminster, and is now living on the Putney side of his family’s property. He’s lived in Putney now for 14 years.
He runs his own landscaping business, Oak Leaf Landscaping, which specializes in residential properties.
Hodson said while he grew up in Westminster and attended Westminster school, his family was oriented towards Putney.
He said he’s running for the Select Board to protect what is special about the town. He’s concerned that Putney is becoming “a B and B community for Brattleboro,” and not the special, if not unique town, that had tourist attractions such as Basketville and Santa’s Land.
One of Putney’s strengths, he said, is “everybody knows everybody.”
“I want to keep Putney, Putney,” he said. “I want my two little kids to be able to afford to live here,” he said.
Whoever is elected will join Aileen Chute, chairwoman of the Select Board, Josh Laughlin and McGowan.
Town Clerk Jonathan Johnson said postcards will be mailed out shortly to all registered voters that should be returned if people want an absentee ballot. Polls will be open at the Putney Fire Station on April 26.