Kevin Parker sits behind the defense desk on the opening day of his second-degree murder trial at Windham Superior Court/Criminal Division on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Parker is accused of “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016, in Wardsboro.
The defense and prosecution talk to the judge about wording during the opening day of testimony in the trial of Kevin Parker, accused of “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016, in Wardsboro.
David Taddei, Senior Game Warden for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, leaves the stand after testifying during the opening day of testimony in the trial of Kevin Parker, accused of “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016, in Wardsboro.
The defense and prosecution look at photos that will be submitted as evidence during the opening day of testimony in the trial of Kevin Parker, who is accused of “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016, in Wardsboro.
Detectives with the Vermont State Police are investigating a gunshot death on Gilfeather Road. At just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wardsboro Rescue and Rescue Inc. were told to set up a staging area at the Wardsboro Fire Department while the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim lying in a driveway. Troopers closed the road to the public and according to police scanner reports, there was the possibility of an active shooter. Later, there were indications that a shooter had been taken into custody. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
Deputy State’s Attorney Steve Brown shows evidence photos to Vermont State Police Det. Lt. Jason Letourneau during the opening day of testimony in the trial of Kevin Parker, accused of “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016, in Wardsboro.
People watch the trial of Kevin Parker, who is accused of “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016, in Wardsboro.
The defense and prosecution look at photos that will be submitted as evidence during the opening day of testimony in the trial of Kevin Parker, who is accused of “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016, in Wardsboro.
Deputy State’s Attorney Steve Brown shows evidence photos to Vermont State Police Det. Lt. Jason Letourneau during the opening day of testimony in the trial of Kevin Parker, accused of “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016, in Wardsboro.
BRATTLEBORO — Sixteen members of the community filed into a mostly empty courtroom on Wednesday morning for the long-awaited trial of Kevin Parker, now 63, who is accused of shooting and killing Kirby Staib, 42, on Oct. 18, 2016.
Parker and Staib, who were neighbors on Gilfeather Road in Wardsboro, had been disagreeable toward each other for more than a decade, according to court documents.
Parker told investigators he and Staib were “having issues concerning property boundaries” when it boiled over, resulting in the shooting death of Staib.
Though there were no witnesses, Parker admitted to killing Staib, claiming self defense.
Parker told investigators he saw Staib walking on Gilfeather Road with a shovel and an argument ensued. Parker said Staib pulled a handgun on him, and he, in turn, shot Staib with a Sturm Ruger .223 Ranch Rifle. Parker said he was carrying the gun because of problems with coyotes.
Investigators found a Bersa Thunder .380 handgun next to Staib’s body. Investigators concluded Staib had not fired his firearm.
Parker pleaded not guilty and was released on a $25,000 surety bond.
The trial, which is being held in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Brattleboro, was delayed for six years because of procedural issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, when jury trials were postponed for more than a year.
During opening statements before the 12 jurors and four alternates, Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver said Parker and Staib were friendly neighbors “and then they were not.”
She also stated Parker was prone to “sudden bursts of vengeful anger … so angry he would tell police he was doing things intentionally to irritate his neighbors …”
Parker even told police that he was going to shoot Kirby Staib, said Shriver.
The two men had a dispute over the previous few years as to where Staib was parking his work trucks and about Pete, a draft horse, who would “wander up and down the hill, leaving his calling card where he went,” said Shriver.
A couple of days before the shooting, Parker had called the state police to complain about the horse.
On the day of his death, Staib returned home from work and drove his truck up Gilfeather Road to clean up Pete’s manure from the lawn of another neighbor.
The two men had a confrontation there, during which Parker fired his hunting rifle, killing Staib.
“The war was over,” said Shriver. “Kevin left Kirby on the lawn, went home and called 911, claiming self defense.”
Parker’s defense attorney, Chris Montgomery said his client often walked his dogs after work, carrying a hunting rifle because of coyotes or, in hunting season, because he liked to hunt.
“On this day, this was a bad week for Kirby,” said Montgomery.
That week, noted Montgomery, Staib’s father who was very sick, “had taken a turn for the worse” and couldn’t communicate or even recognize his son.
“That was Kirby Staib’s state of mind,” said Montgomery.
Staib’s father died five days after the shooting of his son.
Montgomery said Staib did two things that day that were out of character for him. First, not telling his mother or his girlfriend that he was driving up the road to clean up after Pete, and second, instead of collecting the manure for fertilizer, flinging it into trees along a path near his neighbor’s house.
As soon as Staib saw Parker walking down the path, said Montgomery, Staib dropped his shovel, pulled his handgun out and pointed it at Parker, saying, “I have had enough of your [expletive].”
“All [Parker] saw was that gun pointing at him,” said Montgomery. “Kevin reacted quickly, wildly and fired as fast as he could until Kirby went down.”
On the phone to 911 and during interviews with police, said Montgomery, Parker’s story never changed.
Montgomery acknowledged the two men did things intentionally to get under each other’s skin, including Parker putting up signs on Gilfeather Road with “nasty words about the Staibs.”
After opening statements, jurors heard from a trooper with the Vermont State Police, a game warden with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, and Laurie Gallagher, Staib’s girlfriend.
Gallagher told the court her boyfriend was a big goofball who never got into fights and never yelled at anybody.
She acknowledged Staib’s Belgian draft horse wandered the neighborhood, munching on the neighbors’ lawns.
She said, at one time, Staib and Parker had a good relationship, and went hunting and fishing together.
She also said that though she never saw the deed on Parker’s property, she was told it allowed Staib to park some of his work trucks there. When things went bad between the two men, Parker told Staib he could no longer park on the property, and Staib complied without resistance, said Gallagher.
She also said Staib dumped dirt near the road to make a parking space for his trucks, and that dirt restricted the ability of Parker to swing the front of his truck around and get into his own driveway.
Gallagher said Parker often yelled obscenities at Staib’s mother and put up a sign near the driveway that said [Expletive] the Staibs.”
“He just was not nice,” said Gallagher.
When asked if she had ever threatened to knock out Parker’s teeth, she said not to his face.
“I’d do it today,” she said from the stand.
Gallagher also told about an incident, six years before the shooting, during which Parker threatened to kill Staib, leaving her boyfriend scared and crying.
“He was afraid [Kevin] would make good on his threats,” she said.
She described the day of Staib’s death. She was cutting onions when she heard gunfire. Parker was known to target shoot, but she said this sounded different, more sporadic.
“We heard on the scanner that a man had been shot,” said Gallagher.
She hurried toward the sound of gunshots, thinking Parker was hurt. Instead, she found her boyfriend lying motionless on the ground, not breathing.
“It never dawned on me that Kevin would shoot Kirby.”
During cross-examination, Montgomery pointed out that it was Parker that requested and received a no trespass order against Staib.
“Kirby would do things that would upset Kevin from time to time,” she said, a “tit for tat” that was a result of Parker having harassed Staib for 18 years.
She also acknowledged she had yelled at Parker multiple times.
“I don’t necessarily hate Kevin the man,” said Gallagher. “I hate his stupidity of what he did, the immaturity.”
She said Staib kept his handgun in his truck and didn’t carry it on him. Photos presented to the jury showed Staib’s unfired handgun lying next to his body.
The gun was found 9 feet from Staib’s body, said Detective Lt. Jason Letourneau of the Vermont State Police.
He said the handgun had the safety off but no round in the chamber. He also said an examination of the barrel showed fibers and other debris in it, indicating it hadn’t been fired.
With the help of a bomb sniffing K9, troopers found five .223 caliber bullet casings between 88 and 102 feet from where Staib’s body was found.
When asked by Montgomery, Letourneau acknowledged that no one test fired Parker’s rifle, though he said this type of rifle ejects a casing to the right and behind the shooter.
Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown asked Letourneau what else was found at the scene.
“We found what appeared to be a chunk of horse manure in a tree,” he responded.
The trial is expected to resume on Thursday at 9 a.m.