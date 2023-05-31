BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, Congregation Shir Heharim, will be hosting its Sixth Annual Antiques & Collectibles Appraisal Day on Sunday, June 4, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at 118 Elliot St.
Five expert appraisers will be on hand, including Kit Barry, Charles Suss, Stephan Brandstatter, John Pappas and Brian Bittner to evaluate and appraise all categories of antiques and collectibles, such as sterling silver, art glass, china, pottery, oriental rugs, fine art, signed prints, musical instruments, records and entertainment memorabilia, estate and costume jewelry, coins, currency, ephemera, photographs, toys, dolls, clocks, watches, tchotchkes and much more.
Admission is free, and the appraisal cost is $8 per item or 6 for $40, with a limit of six items per person; cash or check payable to BAJC.
Ten percent of the proceeds will go to benefit The Atowi Project, www.atowi.org, an Elnu Abenaki community initiative to affirm Native American relationships to the land and its inhabitants, raise indigenous voices, and foster inclusion with understanding.
Items that will not be accepted for appraisal include firearms, knives, or other weaponry, ammunition, bulky furniture and rugs larger than 6-feet-by-9-feet.
Kit Barry has a 50-year history in ephemera and will appraise any item either printed or handwritten. He will also advise on how to treat, display, store or repair paper items.
Stephan Brandstatter will evaluate recorded music of all formats and styles, entertainment memorabilia, performing arts, theatre collectibles, concert posters and merchandise, music collectibles, autographed items and anything related to music, theatre and dance.
Charles Suss, an experienced and highly-respected coin dealer in Bennington, will bring test equipment for diamonds, gem stones and precious metals, letting people know what they are worth.
Brian Bittner, an active member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, will evaluate a broad range of antique, vintage, and old objects, with a focus on such categories as jewelry, silver, watches, paintings, and coins.
John Pappas, owner and licensed auctioneer for Keene, N.H., Auctions has over 40 years experience in all categories of appraisals.
For more information, contact Brandstetter at getmusic@sover.net.