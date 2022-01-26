BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of attempting to rob a pair of volunteers last year at the ticket booth of the ski hill at Living Memorial Park was sentenced to serve six months in jail.
“There hasn’t been a day I haven’t thought about what I have done and knowing it was done,” said Timothy Barbour, 58, of Brattleboro, who apologized in court to his victims, whom he said he has known a long time. “I shocked myself that I was so out of my head that I did what I did.”
On the night of Feb. 11. 2021, as the volunteers were closing down the T-bar at the ski hill, they were approached by Barbour who threatened them with a large metal pipe and demanded money.
Instead, Barbour was punched by one of the volunteers and a struggle ensued.
“My client definitely received the worse of that,” said Barbour’s public defender, Mimi Brill.
Nevertheless, Brill said, Barbour has been remorseful throughout the process and she credited him with his willingness to take responsibility for his actions.
Brill also noted Barbour has been a longtime member of the Brattleboro community, has held very good jobs, has participated in sports and has coached sports as well.
“This does speak to how low a drug addiction can bring a human being,” said Brill, characterizing Feb. 11 as “his worst day.”
“His addiction to drugs drove him to this,” she said.
Barbour said at the time of the incident, he was using alcohol and cocaine.
“I was a mess,” Barbour told Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen. “This is not an example of the type of person I am. I am embarrassed.”
Kainen accepted the plea agreement for one count of assault and robbery with a deadly weapon, with a sentence of five to seven years all suspended except for six months. Barbour will be on probation for eight years. Barbour also pleaded guilty to a charge of violating his conditions of release and driving a vehicle with a suspended license.
Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown told the court Barbour’s actions affected more than the two volunteers.
“A crime like this shakes up the community,” he said. “Families no longer feel safe bringing their kids to the ski hill or having their kids skiing alone.”
Brown also expressed concern that people might not volunteer to help out on the ski hill if they are concerned for their safety.
Nonetheless, said Brown, the state appreciates Barbour’s willingness to accept responsibility and hopes his conditions of release will ensure he stays a law-abiding member of the community.
Brill said her client is “dedicated to his sobriety” and will have a job waiting for him when he is released.
“I have worked and lived in this community a long time,” Barbour said. “I apologize to my family and friends and also to the town of Brattleboro.”
“It does show what drugs can do to somebody who is otherwise an outstanding citizen,” Kainen said. “I wish you luck and hope you go to the person you were.”
Barbour is free until Feb. 21, when he must turn himself in to serve his sentence.