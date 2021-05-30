BRATTLEBORO — A ski jumper sculpture will land downtown in December ahead of the annual, international Harris Hill Ski Jump competition.
“My goal is to make it life size plus,” said Mel Martin, a member of the volunteer group helping with Harris Hill Ski Jump activities. “I’m still in the process of designing it so I can’t give specifics.”
At the Select Board meeting held remotely last Tuesday, the board unanimously approved allowing Harris Hill Ski Jump Inc. to install a sculpture annually on the median island near Wells Foundation between December 1 and March 1. The site is by the courthouse at the north end of Main Street.
Town Manager Peter Elwell said the group approached town staff, who reviewed alternative sites and what would be required for the project to ensure safety.
Patricia Howell, president of Harris Hill Ski Jump Inc., said her group is “very excited” about the sculpture.
“We were looking for a way to really celebrate, one way of many, the 100 years of Harris Hill Ski Jump,” she said. “One of our friends saw this sculpture in Austria and sent us a photo of it. We were so taken by it.”
Martin plans to model the Brattleboro sculpture after the one Howell, his wife, referred to. He said the company which made the original does not mind the group is making their own. He described the local sculpture being lit up at night with solar-powered LED lights and about 8 feet off the ground to avoid making it a target for people to hit when walking by or under it.
Town staff feel the sculpture will not create a danger to pedestrians or motorists, Elwell said. Any kind of breeze will remove the snow collected on it, Martin said.
Board member Tim Wessel called the project “fantastic.” He said he had been mourning the loss of the ski jump this year due to the pandemic.
When board members spoke of wanting to review the decision later, Howell said a considerable amount of energy and money will be invested in the sculpture.
“If it were only one year, I don’t know if we would want to do it,” she said. “It’s a huge project.”
The group will be responsible for fabrication costs, installation and maintenance. Elwell said the town reserves the right to approve or disapprove its placement.
“I think we should accept the gift,” Wessel said, adding that the board could decide later on to remove the sculpture if there is a problem.
Howell called the ski jump “part of the fabric of this community.” As part of next year’s centennial celebration, the group also is sharing videos about the event’s history on a YouTube channel, that can be found by searching Harris Hill Ski Jump.