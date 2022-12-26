Ski resorts are rolling with the punches delivered by Friday’s heavy rain and winds.
Mount Snow in West Dover closed Friday at 3 p.m., an hour earlier than scheduled, citing “guidance from the state of Vermont encouraging residents and visitors to limit their road travel after 4 p.m. today due to the storm.”
“After the recent storm with its mix of snow and rain, the Mount Snow team took immediate action resurfacing mountain wide,” Courtney DiFiore, spokesperson for Mount Snow, said Monday. “This helped keep many trails online, offering guests over 400 acres of skiable terrain all weekend long. Currently, snowmaking is continuing to resurface Canyon, Long John, Beaver Hill, Cooper’s Junction, and Cascade to name a few. Plus, uphill travel is still open.”
On Monday, the resort celebrated its grand opening of the new Sunbrook Express Lift. It’s the second new high-speed chairlift to open this season.
Magic Mountain in Londonderry closed Friday through Sunday due to what it dubbed “the Grinch storm.”
“Wish we had a pretty picture to show you but we’ve had 3 inches of rain and still coming down (5 inches of snow last night helped a bit?) … as you can see it’s an icy river in the base area,” the resort said via Facebook, avoiding saying the word “rain” out loud. “The mountain will have to drain a bit during freeze-up tonight to access safely for our snowmakers, so we will be looking to start up some guns Saturday morning and to open back up at 10 a.m. on Monday for skiing and riding.”
By Monday, Magic had 19 trails open. Geoff Hatheway, president of Magic, said the resort went from having 100 percent of its terrain open to 40 percent “due to wash-out areas and the impact on snow.”
On Facebook, Magic warned the terrain would be “highly technical skiing and riding as the storm did its damage with wash outs, thin cover, ice patches … you name it!” The beginner area and terrain park was anticipated to open the following day.
“Thanks to our dedicated staff (groomers/snowmakers especially) for getting us open and for our committed skiers and riders for weathering the storm(s) of all types with us!” Magic said via Facebook.
On Sunday, Bromley Mountain in Peru anticipated snowmaking would return in the afternoon and run through the night. The resort reported collecting 5 inches of new snow toward the tail end of Friday’s storm and planned to operate throughout the weekend.