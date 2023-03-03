Students from The Grammar School in Putney participated in the second Ski to End Hunger event on Friday, March 3, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
PUTNEY – Five years ago, The Grammar School held its first-ever Ski to End Hunger event, raising over $4,000 for the Putney Foodshelf. After a pandemic hiatus, Ski to End Hunger returned this past Friday at the school’s lower field.
Students in grades K-8 chose a distance to ski, ranging from one to 10 laps of 0.5 kilometers each. They gathered pledges from family and friends in advance, with 100 percent of the pledges donated to the Putney Foodshelf.
“Time outdoors — hiking, running, and cross-country skiing — has always been a part of a Grammar School education,” said Head of School Nick Perry. “This event celebrates our love of skiing while also giving us another way to support an organization that does so much for our local community.”
Students from The Grammar School in Putney participated in the second Ski to End Hunger event on Friday, March 3, 2023.
For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Alexandra Bodel, Director of Admissions & Marketing, at 802-387-5364 or
alex@thegrammarschool.org.