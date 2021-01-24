DOVER — For the purpose of branding, local ski area towns are being advised to think of their communities as “the foothold of the Green Mountains.”
“It is in fact your geography,” Julie Garel, chief curiosity officer for Charrette Agency, said at a joint meeting of the Dover and Wilmington select boards held remotely Jan. 12. “You all are the first important point for visitors when they’re driving to Vermont ... You’re closer to get to than most of your competitors.”
Foothold was defined in the presentation as “a secure position from which further progress may be made.”
The plan suggests growing awareness about the Deerfield Valley’s tourism offerings, and not all of the recommended actions are expected to be taken at once. Garel said the focus should be on marketing the ski area for summer and nonwinter seasons, and getting an agency to help.
The boards hired her Virginia-based agency to develop a five-year strategic plan for marketing the communities. A report was presented at last week’s meeting, with no actions taken.
Garel said her group finds the area “full of the attributes that travel consumers seek in New England and a Vermont specific vacation.”
“The Deerfield Valley area feels like a well-kept secret,” she said. “So there’s a great deal of potential we want to help you unearth.”
One recommendation from her group is to have one or two people dedicated to implementing a marketing plan and placing ads. One of their key jobs should be to depict the valley in its “best possible light,” Garel said.
Another recommendation is to create a branded website targeting potential visitors. A tourism website “romances the destination,” Garel said.
The group said the site should have “intuitive navigation,” a photo gallery, a video on the landing page, blogs and/or vlogs, listings, and information or interviews about “what the locals do.” Also recommended for the site are simple ways to connect visitors to local bridal and event planners, Garel said.
“You’re already hosting a fair number of these,” she said. “Particularly this past year’s been interesting because the big urban weddings have been canceled. You’re a very logical destination and so we believe there’s under-realized revenue capacity for your stakeholders there.”
An investment in new photos and videos at least every other year, starting in the first year, is suggested for use on the site and across social media platforms. More may be needed sooner if new offerings in the area become available, Garel said.
Social media should be used to build relationships, she advised, describing it as a way to get people to pay attention to the communities without having to pay for it. Another recommendation involves developing relationships with travel writers, bloggers and influencers.
Garel said the target audience lives in major markets and suburbs throughout New York, New England and Connecticut.
“These are sophisticated consumers,” she said.
Amanda Carter, senior project manager at Charrette, showed what specific audiences should be targeted. To attract multigenerational families to the area, she suggested reaching women between the ages of 25 to 54 with an annual household income of $100,000 or more as they tend to be the decision makers.
The towns should then look to market to those between the ages of 25 and 54 with a household annual income of $75,000 and more. These individuals will be traveling in groups without children to destinations that can be reached by driving to strengthen friendships or relationships, Carter said.
The next group suggested for targeting are “the adventurer” types looking for outdoor experiences. They are mostly men, traveling alone, with annual incomes of $50,000 or more.
Rich Santos, senior vice president of Media Works, said Teads is a video network that can get ads on thousands of websites. He called Instagram and Facebook the “most proven channels.”
“They’re the biggest, most visual,” he said of the two social media sites.
Twitter can be used to push messaging out about events while targeting desired followers, Santos said. He said the effectiveness of a campaign can be seen through a variety of metrics and a data tracking company could be hired to “get as close as we can to the full picture.”
A five year budgeting plan for marketing efforts includes $161,000 for year one, $196,000 for year two, $227,000 in year three, $254,000 in year four and $273,610 in year five. That includes items such as staff salary, brand development, creative costs for the campaign, trend reports, website maintenance, paid media spots and public relations.