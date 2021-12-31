BRATTLEBORO — Warm weather didn’t stop the Brattleboro Ski Hill at Living Memorial Park from opening up on Friday. The ski hill opening was paired with Last Night Brattleboro 2021 events to give residents things to do around town on New Year’s Eve.
