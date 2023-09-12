WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls attorney Larry Slason told the Bellows Falls Union High School Board of Directors on Monday that they should stay in the Monsanto lawsuit brought by the board's regular attorney, Pietro Lynn.
There are two Vermont-based lawsuits against Monsanto, an international chemical company that manufactured PCBs until 1977 (the chemical was banned in 1979 by the Environmental Protection Agency). The two lawsuits include one by the Vermont Attorney General's office, which is seeking funds for cleaning up the state's schools and waterways.
The other lawsuit was filed by the Burlington law firm Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky. The BFUHS board, and other neighboring school districts, are listed as plaintiffs in the multi-plaintiff lawsuit against Monsanto that includes 93 school districts. Slason was tapped to give an independent view of the lawsuit because some directors felt Lynn had a conflict of interest in advising the board on other PCB matters since he had a financial interest in the outcome of the lawsuit.
Slason reassured the board that wasn't the case and said while he expects the law suit would ultimately be successful, he doubts the payoff would be great.
Slason, himself a former chairman of the Bellows Falls Union High School board and former longtime soccer coach, said he's more concerned that the Vermont Legislature passed the law requiring all schools built before 1980 to undertake testing for PCBs, without adequate funding to pay for research, analysis and remediation.
Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham, who was at Monday night's meeting, said he had been told by legislative leaders that the $13 million earlier earmarked by the 2023 Legislature for PCB school cleanup was "already spoken for" and that it would be months before the 2024 Legislature would pass a budget adjustment act, which could allocate additional funds.
Superintendent Andrew Haas said the school had received financial approval for various measures already taken – such as the more than 80 carbon air filtration machines, and the 11 large white tents now surrounding the school that are being used as classrooms and substitute gym and locker room space.
Slason had professional praise for Lynn, but he advised the BFUHS board to hire its own environmental consultant to work with state environmental officials on the clean up plan. The board voted to have Slason work with the state environmental officials assigned to the BFUHS case.
The goal, according to Chairman Jason Terry, is to expedite the return of the students to the school, get the PCB materials identified, and get them cleaned up.
Slason said the state's PCB cleanup protocol was full of what he called "inertia," which would lead to delays getting the BFUHS students fully back in the school.
Slason, whose law practice has included many lawsuits involving toxic chemical cleanups, but not PCBs, said his analysis of the state data showed that most of the high school, which opened in 1971, was due for some kind of PCB cleanup.
While the focus has been on the high levels in the gymnasium, the stage and auditorium, he said much the building was above the 100 nanograms per cubic meter state action standard, which requires remediation and, until then, restricted access.
Currently, students and staff are limited to 26 hours a week inside the building, and the gym, auditorium and stage are completely off limits.
Slason said he had studied both the Lynn Monsanto lawsuit, as well as the one brought by the Vermont Attorney General's office, as well as supporting laws, and he said he saw no drawback to being part of the lawsuit.
The board, he said, "is in a very difficult position ....and the Legislature put you there."
Slason's hour-long presentation convinced the board to stay with the Lynn vs. Monsanto suit. Slason basically said there was no cost involved and no compelling reason not to continue with the suit, which also has the backing of 90 other Vermont school districts.
The BFUHS board never voted on joining the lawsuit, Haas made that commitment without consulting the board and he has apologized. The board scheduled a vote at its next meeting on the Monsanto suit since it wasn't warned for action Monday night.
The school district serving the city of Burlington, which to date has had the most serious PCB problem, is suing Monsanto independently. It closed its high school, put its students in a temporary school in an old department store, and is in the process of tearing down the old school and building a new one – at a cost approaching $200 million.
BFUHS Principal Kelly O'Ryan said that a second round of air testing would take place next week, after the installation of the carbon filter units had a week or more to do their job.
O'Ryan said the results would come back sometime in October, but she hopes the new tests will show that the air levels have come down dramatically, as they have in other schools after the filters were installed. In fact, the new carbon filtration units were making so much noise, some school directors said they were having a hard time hearing in the library, their usual meeting place.
In addition to the carbon filter units, the school has changed the filters in its existing air ventilation system, which was due for a major, $5 million overhaul before the PCBs were discovered last month.
O'Ryan said that the two-month lease on the tents expires on Oct. 25, and she is working on several contingency plans if the carbon filters don't have the effect everyone is hoping for.