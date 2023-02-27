BELLOWS FALLS — The town's ambitious but complicated project to purchase and rehabilitate the historic Bellows Falls train station is approaching completion of some major milestones, according to Town Manager Scott Pickup.
The dilapidated train station is at the nexus of historic preservation, economic development and transportation, and a host of state and federal agencies are involved, and also helping to pay the bill.
Pickup told the Rockingham Select Board last Tuesday that the town finally has the environmental assessment of the station, and it needs close to $300,000 worth of cleanup work — primarily asbestos and lead.
In a follow-up interview Wednesday, he said the town received a $300,000 Environmental Protection Agency brownfield grant through the Windham Regional Commission to cover the cost of the cleanup.
He said the work would only take place once the building is finally purchased by the town. Townspeople voted overwhelmingly last March in favor of purchasing the train station and to rehabilitate it, as an improved rail station and a potential economic development site.
NEPA review almost complete
The National Environmental Policy Act review is almost done, he said, as is the purchase and sales agreement.
Pickup released a tentative budget of $1.17 million for the first phase of the project, which includes the $250,000 acquisition costs, and preliminary work on the building, such as installing new historic windows and doors, and repairing the building's bulkhead, as well as installing canopies that were part of the original look of the building.
The town has lined up $1.17 million in funding, including two $75,000 appropriations from the town, one in fiscal 2023 and the second in 2024. Additionally, the town has earmarked $100,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project.
Because of the peculiarities of railroad ownership, the town will not own the land underneath the station, Pickup said, and is not responsible for its cleanup. The cleanup work the town is undertaking is strictly within the building, he said.
He said, at one time, asbestos was a very common building material. Despite the cost of about $275,000, Pickup said he didn't feel the price was unrealistic, given that it only involves one building. Environmental cleanups can run into the millions of dollars. The environmental assessment showed that there was asbestos in some of the wall plaster, flooring, as well as insulation of pipes and in the boiler room.
Progress on purchase and sales
He said progress also had been made on the final purchase and sales agreement with the railroad. Town Attorney Stephen Ankuda is handling the negotiations, which Pickup said were complicated because of the extreme powers of the railroad.
For instance, he told the board, if at some time the railroad wants the building back, they would get it back. "The railroad exists as 'a super entity' under the law," Pickup told the board. "And they take full advantage of that."
The train station sits on an 8-acre site, but the town is not purchasing that, and that isn't being tested, according to Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox.
Zimmer: Keep the plaster
Rockingham Select Board member Elijah Zimmer said he hoped the town would work with state historic preservation experts and keep the plaster inside the station intact. Some of it is in good shape, he said, while some had already been "gutted."
Keeping the plaster in the waiting room is important, he said.
That work is necessary before the town can be eligible for the major $1.8 million transportation grant, called Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement funds, or CRISI, which supports improved rail passenger service.
He said the town doesn't directly apply for the CRISI grant, but a state agency applies to the federal government on its behalf for its project.