BRATTLEBORO — As the rain poured down, the Brattleboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Allard Lumber on Old Ferry Road just before 1:30 p.m. on today.
Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard said they received a call about a fire in the wall of a sawdust storage building. The crews used saws to open up the wall to reach the fire. Howard added that the team will be at the scene for a while to make sure the fire does not rekindle.
A second alarm was toned to help bring a few extra hands to the scene to stage, in case they might be needed given the location of the fire.
Howard said lumber yard fires can be challenging, especially with the dust, and they need to be careful. They will not be moving any sawdust at this point.