WINDHAM — Jenna Cramer is just starting her new job as Windham Elementary School's teaching principal.
"Jenna is an experienced educator with multiple principal positions on her resume," Superintendent Bob Thibault said. "She's smart, tough, and eager for this new role and is excited about the level of engagement that the community offers. We found her to be highly personable and engaging and we're excited to have her as both part of the administrative team and part of the Windham staff."
Cramer will replace Mickey Parker-Jennings, who resigned in April after 19 years at the school. He told families he was taking a medical leave of absence for the remainder of the year on the advice of a doctor after announcing a month earlier that he would be leaving after the school year.
This will mark Cramer's first time teaching or leading a school in Vermont. She's been working in the Massachusetts and Boston area for more than 20 years.
"This will definitely be a new experience for me in lots of ways," she said.
Cramer started her career as a reading specialist then went on to be a literacy coach and a principal in urban districts. She joined Windham Elementary last week.
Cramer relocated to Vermont this year to live in her second home in Wilmington, which she's had for 15 years. She described "regrouping" to figure out what she wanted to do in education, as she had taken a couple of years off.
Starting to explore opportunities, the first thing to pop up that excited her was the Windham Elementary teaching principal position. She said she's energized by the idea of having "so many unique opportunities and possibilities for this really small school that we may not have tapped into so far."
Cramer suggested the potential for new partnerships or ways of teaching that could be "exciting and innovative and engaging and student led," or opportunities that might not be possible in a more traditional setting.
In the past, Cramer experienced challenges she blamed on lots of bureaucracy and decisions not being made with the best interest of children in mind. In 2020, the Boston Globe reported that a Suffolk Superior Court judge found that Boston Public Schools officials wrongfully terminated her.
“The parents didn’t want special education students in the classrooms and the teachers didn’t either so they started to campaign,” Cramer, who served as principal of the Kilmer K-8 School in West Roxbury for five years, said in an interview with the Globe. “The culture is such that any teacher or parent who disagrees with what’s going on in school will go to the mayor or superintendent.”
After leaving Boston Public Schools, Cramer said, she spent a few years in arbitration litigating her wrongful termination.
"While I was personally vindicated twice through this process, and more importantly the programming for students with specific special needs was retained, it was a difficult process that took an emotional toll," she said. "At the same time, I went through a divorce after 23 years of marriage and having four children. While this is not uncommon, my whole way of life shifted and I needed to be very considerate about my ability to serve the needs of students."
After relocating to Vermont, then "finding the right community and putting systems in place to ensure that I am fully available, I know this is the right time and place," Cramer said. She described being "motivated and ready to teach and lead at WES."
Currently, Cramer is networking in Windham. She's also working with a committee to staff the elementary school, as another teacher and an administrative employee are needed.
"I feel like we're in a good place now that I got the committee together and got to talk with at least one candidate so far," she said Monday. "Overall, I'm optimistic."
Cramer said she believes teaching and learning is a social science, and schools must stay current with best practices based on data related to students.
"I believe education is a tenet of social justice," she said, noting that also falls under diversity, equity and inclusion.
She said school staff have an opportunity and responsibility to create an environment where students can celebrate each other and have a worldview that is kind and empathetic.
Cramer also believes in democratic leadership. More community buy-in likely leads to better outcomes and more investment, she said. When decisions must be made unilaterally or less democratically, she encourages transparency.
These values were developed when she was working on her thesis in graduate school. She said she continues to re-evaluate them as she moves forward in her career.
Cramer sees the values as important in matters such as scheduling and budgeting. For her, all roads lead back to the teaching and learning.
"They have to be done well," she said. "All those things need to be done and maximized."
Cramer said she's conducting visioning work with all stakeholders to determine what they want for students who graduate from the school. She described the school community being at a crossroads right now.
She's in the process of becoming more aware of concerns. Parents are worried about access to educational opportunities and special education, and the children's social development.
Cramer said she's excited about taking on the new role.
"I think there's great changes for partnership and innovation that will all be hashed out," she said.