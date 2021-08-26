BRATTLEBORO — Leadership changes at United Way of Windham County are the result of many conversations and a thoughtful process.
“This has been in the works since the beginning of the year so we could set up a really smooth transition for the organization,” said Carmen Derby, outgoing executive director of the UWWC.
Derby, who has worked for the group for 17 years and served as director for 12 years, will be business manager at Windham County Dental Center starting next month. The program, which gets free dental care for those who are uninsured or on Medicaid through partnership with UWWC and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, is set to expand.
Over the years, Derby lead efforts to distribute money to organizations and individuals in the community after emergency situations such as the Wilder Building fire in Brattleboro in 2004, the Brooks House fire in Brattleboro in 2011, Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 and the current COVID-19 pandemic. She said UWWC is in the unique position to pull together groups because of its relationships in the community.
“One of the biggest things I’m most proud of the organization is its ability to look at our business model and adapt to what donors in the community need,” she said.
Ruben Garza, who has worked for UWWC since October 2018, will take over as executive director.
“It wasn’t something that I necessarily sought out,” he said, “but it was mostly the confidence that Carmen had in me to accomplish everything and her always giving me new challenging opportunities and roles to lead, that I feel like she’s been preparing me for a while now to do it.”
Garza described being “super happy” and “really excited” about taking on the post.
“There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done and there’s a lot that I need to learn,” he said.
Garza previously served as director of development and community impact, a role that he said had him providing resources, building capacity in other nonprofits and creating a response fund for the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund launched community initiatives and helped nonprofits and businesses cover rent payments.
Another aspect of Garza’s job had to do with raising funds. He would solicit contributions from donors or write grant applications.
Community impact grants available through his group have allowed organizations to apply for needed funds. But Garza hopes to make those more cooperative in the future.
“So if an organization is partnering with other organizations on a shared goal then we want to see that goal happen across the community,” he said. “That’s what the care package project accomplished.”
COVID care packages went out and included masks, hand sanitizer and resources to assist with isolation from the pandemic. Several groups participated in the effort.
A strategic plan completed in the summer is largely focused on equity, inclusion and diversity. These are items of paramount importance to Garza, who said he wants to ensure new residents are welcomed in Windham County by providing the business community with tools and resources to make their workplaces inclusive.
His group is looking at a United Way program in northwestern Vermont called Working Bridges, where resource coordinators from the organization go to employers to address any issues employees might be having and point to resources that might help retain an employee.
“Having employment doesn’t always ensure financial stability because there’s other factors such as community support or transportation or housing, and the employers or HR departments are not necessarily capable of meeting those needs,” Garza said, believing the program will change lives.
He sees UWWC being in a unique position because it already has relationships with local businesses.
“I feel the way United Way should be viewed as more of a community partner where we’re able to have really important discussions together to solve some really important issues that are prevalent in society today,” he said.
When seeking workplace fundraising campaigns, Garza said his group is asking for employers to trust them with the money. He said trust is built by transparency and accountability.
Part of new strategic planning involves having metrics to show donors and the community. That’s in addition to community impact reports and financial statements the group already puts out.
One of the big challenges for UWWC is the loss of local employees.
“We’re losing that capacity for revenue for workplace campaigns,” Garza said, citing recent news that more than 50 people from a processing center will be laid off as a result of People’s United Bank being acquired by M&T Bank.
He also noted a need to have more housing and services available in the community.
Health Equity is a big part of Derby’s work in her new role, Garza said. The dental center opened on the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital campus in May 2019 with three chairs.
Derby hopes the center will be in a new location on the hospital campus by June with five chairs, then expand to eight to 10 depending on needs in the community. She said the program needs its own attention.
“It was a good time to do that,” she said.
Derby said she and Garza worked very closely and when talk of transitioning to new roles came up, “it was an easy fit.”
“It wasn’t anything major that we had to try to figure out,” Derby said. “We knew he was the right person.”
She called the leadership changes “a win-win for everyone.”
Derby said it is a privilege to have worked for UWWC over the years and she will continue to be a part of the organization.
“I’m always going to be extremely dedicated to this organization, just in a different role,” she said. “I guess what I will miss is some of the connections that I made but I hope to keep them going in different ways.”
Derby said the community should keep supporting UWWC “so that all of these great things that we are hearing about can continue to happen and the organization can move forward.”
“In these difficult times,” she said, “it needs the support of the community.”