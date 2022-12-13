WEST BRATTLEBORO — White, fluffy stuff began to blanket the ground outside as a tuba choir dug into Christmas classics.
“I think the snow makes it feel more Christmas-y,” Steve Rice, who led Sunday’s show, told the audience. “The next Hallmark movie should have TubaChristmas. He was a tuba player. She was a euphonium player.”
After a two-year hiatus, TubaChristmas at the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro resumed Sunday. The group performed “Deck the Halls,” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “O Christmas Tree,” “Hark the Herald Angel Sing,” “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear,” “Jingle Bells” among other Christmas songs, and the audience accepted an invitation to sing along.
Rice said a tuba teacher at the University of Indiana Bloomington named Harvey Phillips decided about 50 years ago that he wanted to honor his teacher William Bell in “a fun and festive way.”
“He worked with someone to write these four-part arrangements for a tuba choir,” Rice said, then he talked his way into bringing 50 tuba players to the Rockefeller Center skating rink in New York City to perform the show. “Now, if you go to the one that still happens in Rockefeller Center, there would be well upwards of 500 tuba/euphonium players that would be playing together.”
The tradition of hosting TubaChristmas “quickly caught on and spread around,” Rice said. Events occur in different countries and around the U.S.
Steve Damon, who teaches music at Guilford Central School, started the one in Brattleboro in 2010. Rice is the Brattleboro Union High School band director. Many of the musicians taking part in TubaChristmas on Sunday don’t consider tuba to be their primary instrument, Rice said.
“We have a trombonist and a trumpet player, a French horn player, a clarinetist, and a multi instrumentalist, tuba player, but also a electric bass player and singer,” he said. “We have people who have a lot of different backgrounds in terms of the instruments that we’re playing, but what we share is a love of this adventure and just the joy of getting to play these instruments with each other.”
Rice said he feels it was important to keep “Carol of the Bells” in the program because it originates in Ukraine, which is “in the news and in all of our thoughts.”
“So this is our little tribute to the folks from Ukraine,” he said.
Tuba players don’t often get to play the melodies of songs, Rice pointed out, but each musician on Sunday got a chance to do so.