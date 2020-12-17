BRATTLEBORO — For a while on Thursday, snow fell at a rate of between 2 and 4 inches an hour.
“That’s pretty impressive,” said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for Accuweather.
Snow totals varied throughout the tri-state region, from 18 inches to more than three feet in some places, close to the 45 inches that fell on Binghamton, N.Y.
“The city was under a heavy band where show was accumulating two to four inches and hour for many hours,” he said. While the tri-state region was in a similar band, said Kines, it kept moving and didn’t stall like the overnight band that stuck around Binghamton.
That’s no consolation for local road crews though.
“We can’t keep up,” said Steve Barrett, director of Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, at noon on Thursday. Barrett said he was thankful most people were staying off the roads, allowing his crews, who have been working since before midnight, to keep pushing the snow off the roadways.
“It’s taking time to get to some of the side roads,” he said. “We’ve made some passes, but a foot has fallen since.”
Barrett said he was hopeful all the town roads would be cleared by evening, though there are several days of snow removal in store for the town.
He said the light powdery snow makes it slightly easier on his crew of 13 and the five people sent out from utilities to clear fire hydrants.
“Everybody is out there chugging away,” said Barrett.
Kines said temperatures should remain low over the next several days, meaning “the odds are pretty high” the region will have a white Christmas this year.
“Over the weekend, it may get above freezing, not much though,” he said.
Kines said this was one of the biggest snowstorms for the Northeast in a while.
“Places further south, the Mid-Atlantic, Pennsylvania, New York City ... a lot of those places picked up more snow out of this storm than they did in the whole last winter.”
Thursday’s snowfall averaged about half, and more in some places, of what fell last year, which measured at 60 inches in Keene, N.H.
Kines said last year, the storms “nickeled and dimed” their way to 60 inches through a series of small three or four inch storms.
He also said that this might be the biggest storm of the year for the tri-state region.
“I’m not going to say you won’t get another storm this winter, but we believe snowfall will be below normal for the rest of the winter,” said Kines. Temperatures, he said, will be at or above normal, as well.
He also noted the snowfall will help relieve drought conditions that have settled into the region over the past year.
“All this moisture will go into the ground,” he said. “In the long term, this will help.”
The snow also aided local ski resorts. Andrew Kimiecik, marketing communications specialist at Stratton Mountain Resort, described the snow being “light and fluffy blower pow, and more than anyone expected.”
“Southern Vermont seemed to get hit by the eye of the storm and we’re not complaining about it,” he said.
The ski resort started with having 31 trails open Thursday morning. Kimiecik said 47 trails will be open Friday.
“Winter may have taken a little bit to show up,” he said, “but it has definitely come on strong to assist in opening terrain and getting everyone back to what they love doing most during Vermont’s winters.”
Tracy Bartels, general manager of Mount Snow, said more terrain will be opened at the West Dover-based resort in time for the holidays.
“The snow we received today is one of the best early Christmas gifts I can remember,” she said. “The team at Mount Snow started their work day extremely early to get lifts open on time so our guests could have an experience of a lifetime.”
Chris Mays contributed to this report.