BRATTLEBORO — Heavy snow falling all over southern Vermont and New Hampshire was caused by a low pressure system moving north along the East Coast, colliding with cold air that has been sweeping across the northern United States over the previous few days.
Snow is expected to continue through Saturday afternoon, with lingering snow showers in northern Vermont and New Hampshire through Sunday.
Locally, road crews, police and tow truck drivers were prepared for the first major snowstorm of the year, which comes just one week before Christmas.
As of Friday morning, the Windham County Sheriff's Office had responded to a pair of minor accidents, said Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson.
"We're appreciative of motorists who are taking their time, minding the weather and the diligent work of the highway departments," he said.
"It's a pretty wide range of calls," said Corey Mahar, a recovery specialist with A's Auto and Truck Repair in Guilford. "It could be anything from jumpstarts to tire changes. Someone's sliding off the road and just needing their car pulled out, to the more serious calls like motor vehicle accidents or rollovers or anything like that."
Mahar said tow truck drivers can be on the road 12 to 16 hours during a storm like this one.
"We're going to be out all weekend long," he said.
"It often gets quite tiresome. Sometimes you just have to call it quits and go home and sleep a little while, even though the calls are just ringing in."
Lt. Jeremy Evans of the Brattleboro Police Department said emergency responders were called out to a number of crashes on Friday.
"Thankfully, so far there haven't been any injuries, just property damage," he said.
Evans said if you don't have to drive anywhere, stay home. If you do have to go out, give yourself extra time due to road conditions and make sure to have plenty of room between your car and the one in front of you in case you need to stop.
"Be respectful to your town plow truck drivers," he added. "They are out there to make the roads safe for all of us."
Kristin Kelly, director of communications for Green Mountain Power, said the high water content of the snow falling around the region makes it sticky and heavy, weighing down trees and lines, which can cause outages.
"We have external crews here from Massachusetts, Maine, and Canada to add to our own crews if needed," she said. "Folks at home should remember to stay far away from any downed lines or trees because it may be energized."
In New Hampshire, only a handful of customers lost power on Friday, with many of those customers in Winchester, said William Hinkle, Eversource's media relations manager.
"We have crews positioned across the state ready to respond to any outages as quickly as safely possible," he said.
Current outages, including a community-by-community list, are available on Eversource's outage map which is updated approximately every 15 minutes, at outagemap.eversource.com/external/default.html.
In Hinsdale, N.H., Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj said the roads are mostly in good shape, thanks to the work of local and state road crews.
"We had a couple of minor slide-offs but it seems many people stayed home," he said. "Though we did help Winchester crews early on with two tractor trailers blocking Manning Hill on Route 10."
The snowfall has been a boon for local ski areas, which have been blowing snow over the past few weeks.
"Mount Snow is living up to its name with 15 inches of new snow already," said Courtney DiFiore, Vail Resorts communications manager for Vermont and New York.
Okemo in Ludlow and Stowe Mountain are also seeing significant snowfall, she said.
"Everyone is stoked on the natural snow, but I’d like to remind guests to take their time getting to the mountains. Road conditions may be slick and there’s a winter storm warning in effect."
At Bromley, in Peru, 10 inches of snow had fallen as of 2 p.m. on Friday.
Paul Pastelok, a senior meteorolgist with AccuWeather, said up to 12 inches of snow fell on the tri-state region, with up to 24 inches falling in higher elevations.
"You're still going to have some issues with snow through Saturday," he said, "though it will start to ease back in intensity later on in the day."
There's more bad weather in store in advance of the Christmas weekend, said Pastelok, and folks should be aware of that if they're making travel plans.
"You might get some light snow on Wednesday from a cold front, but that's going to move out quickly," he said. "But it does bring down some colder air and sets the stage up for the next system."
Though it's hard to tell exactly what to expect next Friday and Saturday, some models are calling for blizzard conditions.
"A couple of models say you guys are going to get hammered," said Pastolek, "with heavy snow, switching to ice and then back to snow. It could be a full-fledged blizzard."
Even if the region doesn't get a blizzard next week, he said, we can have "a disruptive system" Thursday night into Friday, lingering into next Saturday.
And though weather models are calling for an Arctic blast to move its way into the Midwest and the Ohio Valley, temperatures in the tri-state region shouldn't be too cold.
However, said Pastolek, there could be some incredibly strong winds, resulting in a wind-chill factor that could make the holiday weekend quite unpleasant.
"It's going to feel like it's below zero outside," he said.
And even though the forecast could change between now and next weekend, Pastolek said it's best to make travel plans based on the worst-case scenario.