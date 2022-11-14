BENNINGTON — Drivers — and pedestrians — beware. The first taste of winter weather is finally coming to Southern Vermont.
The storm, which could dump up to 4 inches of snow in higher elevations and 1 to 2 inches in valleys across Southern Vermont, is expected to get underway Tuesday during the overnight hours.
According to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., snow will turn into a freezing mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain for the morning commute on Wednesday, continuing into the afternoon hours.
“We are thinking it will be the first event of the season,” said Christina Speciale, meteorologist at the Weather Service in Vermont. “Dust off the snow boots, get them out of your closet. This is a warm-up to winter … 1 to 3 inches, nothing too terribly heavy, but enough to be a nuisance.”
A winter weather advisory was issued by the NWS late Monday, and set to take effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday and expire on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Speciale warned that the Wednesday morning commute could be slick. Her advice: “Give yourself extra time. Put your snowbrushes in your car today or tomorrow. Take it slow. Do not tailgate — give yourself a cushion between you and the car in front of you. If you do see a plow, give them extra room, accounting for the fact that they might be slower.”
She said the initial snowfall will begin sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight Tuesday in Bennington, slightly later in Brattleboro as the storm moves across the region. The snow will change to a wintery mix just before dawn.
Speciale said higher regions like Woodford might see more snow — up to 4 inches — which is typical.
The state Agency of Transportation offers winter-ready driving tips, including using seat belts and booster seats properly, cleaning off your entire vehicle to prevent snow and ice from obscuring vision, keeping an emergency kit with flares, ice scraper, sand/salt, water, blankets and other items in your vehicle, and — as Speciale said — don’t crowd the plow.
For addition weather-related information from the AOT, visit vtrans.vermont.gov/operations/winter.
The storm moved into the New England region on the heels of a warm spell, with temperatures in the 60s over the weekend, coming from the Southern Plain states in the west. About 20 states, including Vermont, are expecting some snow from this storm. New white-out conditions were reported Monday in North Dakota as the storm moved through the region. Other areas of northern New England could see significantly more snow. The Berkshires in Massachusetts are expecting about 2 inches.
Temperatures in Southern Vermont are forecast to hang in the 30s through the remainder of the week.
Those who haven’t already gotten their snow tires put on their vehicles might be out of luck for this week’s snowfall. The phone message at Wassick Tire Service on North Street in Bennington advises callers that appointments aren’t available until December.