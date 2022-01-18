BRATTLEBORO — The town of Brattleboro issued a reminder today that the snow emergency ban is in effect.
Snow and ice will be removed from the streets in the downtown area this evening. Parked vehicles in the downtown district must be removed by 11 p.m. or they will be towed at the owner’s expense. If vehicles are going to remain in town overnight they should park in the Brattleboro Transportation Center, but do not park in a Reserved Permit space without a permit. Pay and Display is in effect after 9 a.m.
Contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 257-7950 for any questions.