BRATTLEBORO — Snow will keep falling for the next few hours, sometimes at two inches or more an hour.
"We can't keep up," said Steve Barrett, director of Brattleboro's Department of Public Works. Barrett said he was thankful most people are staying off the roads, allowing his crews, who have been working since before midnight, to keep pushing the snow off the roadways.
"It's taking time to get to some of the side roads," he said. "We've made some passes, but a foot has fallen since."
Barrett said 2 feet and more has fallen since the storm hit town. He said he went to work in his knee-high hunting boots and the snow this morning is over the tops.
Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for Accuweather, said the snow should keep falling until about 2 p.m. and then taper off toward evening. However, he doesn't think the tri-state region will see the 45 inches that fell on Binghamton, N.Y.
"The city was under a heavy band where show was accumulating 2 to 4 inches and hour for many hours," he said. "You are certainly in one of those bands, but it looks like the band is moving, unlike the overnight bands that stayed over one spot for an extended period of time."
The way the snow is falling, the tri-state region could see another 6 to 10 inches by early afternoon, he said.
"That's pretty impressive," said Kines.
Kines said even in the tri-state region there will be varying accumulations. One neighborhood might get 18 inches while 20 miles away, 3 feet will fall.