WARDSBORO — After upsetting landowners with unauthorized work on the 710 Trail resulted in its closure, the Wardsboro Pathfinders Snowmobile Club is trying to make some inroads and the town is looking for some assurances.
Brian Juliano, one of the club's trail masters, said Tuesday's meeting with the Wardsboro Select Board "went well." A proposed contract from his club would guarantee full restoration to any part of the trail deemed necessary.
"They liked the proposal and indicated they would review further and get right back to me," he said.
Select Board Co-chairperson Peter Sebastian said the proposal covers town property and rights of way, and it has been suggested that it could be used as a template for private landowners. The town owns about 60 acres in which the trail goes through and the board wants to ensure proper permitting is secured.
Sebastian noted how VAST's best practices stress the importance of obtaining permission from landowners or land managers before starting any work, which did not occur for the municipal property.
"The board has requested to have our attorney draw up a more comprehensive agreement that certainly would outlay the provisions and the proposals that we would like to see in it," he said. "Paramount on those is getting permits and permission."
Sebastian said the board doesn't want any work to be done without the club contacting the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to see what permits are needed. Another important component he cited is a plan for soil stabilization.
Between 12 and 16 miles of trail throughout Wardsboro was disturbed including private property as well as town-owned and U.S. Forest Service land, Sebastian said. Whereas previously the trail was between about 4 and 8 feet wide, he said, it now spans 13 to 40 feet wide. He and the co-chairperson of the board have walked part of the town property affected by the work.
With help from Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST), Juliano said his group is trying to gate off trouble spots and open the end of the trail. He acknowledged that new landowner permissions must be obtained before reopening.
"Everything's moving in the right direction," said Ivor Stevens, Windham County trails coordinator for VAST.
Stevens anticipates clean up work occurring in the spring will involve seeding and mulching areas the club worked in. He previously said trail work ended up having a larger scope than what landowners had expected.
For the trail work, the crew brought in an excavator that was towed behind a heavy duty pickup truck. Juliano previously said the project was intended to make a family-friendly trail, where two snowmobiles could safely pass each other. As time goes on, he explained, the group is seeing more second-home owners and younger snowmobile users on the trail.
Barbara Mahon, land owner, estimated about 0.25 to 0.75 miles of her property was affected by the work.
“It’s outrageous for them to do this kind of work without permission,” Mahon previously said. “They knocked down trees, they widened the trail substantially, just made a muddy mess of it, and they took out a bridge and installed a culvert.”
Carol Bishop Backus of Wardsboro had been one of the affected landowners calling for the trail to be closed due to the impact of the unauthorized work.
Juliano said his club is working with concerned landowners and drafting a detailed proposal about how the club would go on their land without using equipment to clean up while there's little to no snow on the ground.
"The freezing temperatures in the days ahead will assist with this once the ground is frozen up but again we won't do anything without getting their permission first," he said Wednesday. "Without the landowners, we don't have a trail system. We respect that and we want to work with them to the best of our ability."
As of Sunday afternoon, Backus had not yet heard of any plans.
On Facebook, the club said it has placed $10,000 in an escrow account to help cover clean up expenses.
"Once the town agrees to the contract and ANR signs off," the club said in reference to the Agency of Natural Resources, "we can get volunteers in the woods, and start the remediation process."
The club said it does not anticipate a full reopening of the trail this year but remains hopeful to have issues resolved by next season.
Sebastian said the club pledged monetarily to make things right.
"It's going to take a bit of money from what we understand," he said.
He anticipates a ranger from the Forest Service will be surveying damage in the spring.