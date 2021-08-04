BRATTLEBORO — Carson Rhodes, 3, of Wilmington, has been seizure-free since going on medicine in January 2019 after being diagnosed with a rare, genetic, metabolic disorder.
“He’s doing really well,” his mother Jacqualin Rhodes said.
Non-ketotic hyperglycinemia or NKH results in the buildup of glycine, an amino acid, in the tissues and fluid, especially the cerebral fluid, of the body. NKH, which is also known as glycine encephalopathy, is a terminal condition, and most children born with it usually die within weeks of birth or suffer from severe developmental delays.
Jacqualin said she knows of about five children who died since Carson was diagnosed with the disorder a couple of years ago. Her son takes medication every three to four hours.
“Carson is very, very mild. He is going to live a lot longer than other NKH kids,” Jacqualin said. “It’s a horrible disorder so that’s why we’re doing this tournament, to raise awareness and raise funds for research.”
A softball tournament is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15 at fields at Living Memorial Park and West River Park. Money raised at the tournament will go toward research into gene therapy.
Jacqualin said gene therapy is not a cure-all but it’s a better treatment than medication. Gene therapy is currently being tested with mice.
“Most of the funding for these projects comes from the families and friends of the patients who have NKH because it’s not a profitable disease to research because of its rarity,” she said, adding that research costs millions of dollars.
It’s good that research is in the clinical trial phase but it costs a lot of money, Jacqualin said.
The first tournament occurred in 2019 and raised nearly $5,000. Last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We’re looking for a good turnout,” said Jacqualin.
Players come up with money to cover the $300 fee per team and there are special rules that bring in more throughout the games. There also will be a raffle, food and t-shirts.
The hope is to have eight teams in total. As of Tuesday’s interview, about six were set up.
To sign up, email Jacqualin at jacqualinerose@gmail.com or visit Carson’s 2nd Annual Tournament For a Cure under events on Facebook.
A GoFundMe page can be found by searching Carson’s Cure for NKH on gofundme.com.