BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Town Hall needs a new roof, and adding solar to it is an option under discussion.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup told both the Rockingham Select Board and the Bellows Falls Village Trustees during recent meetings that the town is studying what would be needed to reinforce the roof to support a solar installation.
Total cost of the roof is currently estimated at $800,000, Pickup told the Select Board on Dec. 20.
The town hired Stevens & Associates of Brattleboro to assess the roof. Pickup said a tentative review has shown that the roof's trusses would need to be reinforced to support a new membrane, and even more to support the solar panels.
But exactly how much isn't known, he said. Solar panels are getting lighter and lighter as the technology advances, he said.
Pickup said one potential source of funding for the project would be the town and village's American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) funding. He said preliminary budgeting could see the town allocating about $75,000 of its ARPA funds of $410,000 toward the roof project. The village, which is home to more than half of the town's population, received a greater chunk of money from the COVID relief funds.
The village received $840,000, while the town portion, which represents only the "rural Rockingham" part of the overall population, was a fraction of that. Saxtons River village also received a slice of the ARPA pie.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright said she wasn't thrilled with the idea of the village using its COVID windfall on a town-owned project. There are many other infrastructure needs on village-owned property, she said.
However, Wright has long been an advocate for the village -- and town -- to be more energy self-sufficient, and has suggested solar on the roofs of the Town Hall and the village's wastewater facility.
Rockingham Select Board member Rick Cowan said he felt the Town Hall roof might not be the best location for a solar installation.
The Town Hall -- which is owned by the town, not the village -- is fast approaching its 100th birthday, and the town has been doing a series of repairs to the building. Pickup said the roof definitely needs to be replaced.
The roof project is expected to be discussed later this month during a joint boards meeting.