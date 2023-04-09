BRATTLEBORO — Facing off against Jackson, Tenn., in the Final Four round of the Strongest Town Contest, Brattleboro brought in 76 percent of the vote.
“The Final Four voting produced one solid victory and one contest that went down to the wire,” Strong Towns said in an announcement sharing the results.
Brattleboro will now be competing against Saranac Lake, N.Y., which took in 56 percent of the vote against Port Washington, Wis., in the last round. The championship round begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday, and runs through 1 p.m. Thursday.
For the culmination of the contest, Strong Towns is inviting representatives from the top two towns on a live webcast at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion will appear on the segment with Strong Towns staff to discuss the strengths of the town.
To register to watch the webcast live, visit strongtowns.org/eventspage/webinar-strongest-town-2023. Voting takes place at strongtowns.org/strongesttown.
Brattleboro Planning Commission member Sarah Lang, who submitted the application for the contest, said Fillion shared a list of potential talking points. They include Planning Commission work regarding housing, land-use regulations and safe streets; Downtown Brattleboro Alliance efforts and events such as Gallery Walk; the Everyone Eats program; refugee resettlement; cultural opportunities such as New England Center for Circus Arts, The Stone Church and Brattleboro Museum & Art Center; rural transit/ridership; offerings at Brooks Memorial Library that go beyond the traditional such as e-bike and tool rentals; and Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development’s plans to create as many as 300 housing units.
Lang said the awkwardness of voting for the town as the community reels from two murders within a week might come up.
“We are a community that lifts each other up,” she said. “We can work through these types of events together and hold community up.”
Strong Towns, a nonprofit media advocacy organization, said it will “crown the 2023 Strongest Town” on Friday.
This year’s winning delegation will be flown to the Strong Towns National Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will receive the award in person on May 31.
In the style of March Madness, 16 towns participated in the starting brackets. Brattleboro started out competing against Dennellen, N.J., then Selma, N.C.
After making it to the Elite Eight round of the competition, Brattleboro was among the towns whose photo essays were published by Strong Towns. Securing a spot in the Final Four, Brattleboro was profiled by a Strong Towns advocate.
In the profile, Mark Nowotarski of Strong Towns said he’s impressed “to see how the community and leaders of Brattleboro are focused on their continued efforts to invest in their town, making it safer and more attractive for the benefit of the residents.”
“I think Brattleboro is a worthy contender for potentially being named 2023 Strongest Town,” Nowotarski wrote in part. “When going through their Town Plan, I was also impressed with their efforts around renewable energy source plan, energy conservation and efficiency, and natural resources — even to the extent the town has an Energy Committee and Conservation Commission.”
Lauren Ronnander, communications manager for Strong Towns, previously told the Reformer the contest is about “towns that are working on becoming more resilient, usually by applying the Strong Towns approach.”
Strong Towns updated its mission statement last year to include five core campaigns. This year’s contest focused on those campaigns, which involve building safe and productive streets, creating more housing opportunities through incremental development, drafting budgets that serve residents and are transparent to the public, fighting highway expansion and doing away with needless parking mandates.
“Strong Towns promotes the contest to an international audience of millions, encouraging our audience to vote and help the best candidate move forward to the next round,” the nonprofit group said in a statement.
The publicity is meant to reinforce local efforts to build resiliency and provide participating communities as examples for others across North America to emulate.
“My favorite thing about Brattleboro is it’s the best of both worlds,” Lang previously said. “You get an awesome mix of urban and rural, artsy and gritty, progressive and traditional, vibrant and sleepy.”
Lang wrote the application and submitted on behalf of herself, Fillion, Planning Commission Chairman Tom Mosakowski and Brattleboro Planning Technician Stephen Hayes.
Strong Towns told Lang it received 40 submissions for the contest. She said she submitted Brattleboro primarily for the promotion.
“I think we have a lot of really amazing things to offer residents and visitors, and Strong Towns is a really great platform to showcase what we have to offer, because the people who are reading or are involved in Strong Towns care about things the people in town care about,” she said. “So whether we get some residents or at least new visitors, both would be beneficial.”