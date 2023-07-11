JAMAICA — After a big rainstorm rattled communities, an announcement provided at least some relief.
"We no longer expect Ball Mountain Dam in Jamaica, Vermont and Townshend Dam in Townshend/Windham, Vermont to release large amounts of water over the spillways in the next 48 hours," U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Ball Mountain and Townshend Lakes, said via Facebook at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. "Water will still be released from the dams, but in smaller amounts than previously anticipated. Many river levels have peaked and are beginning to recede."
Although more rain was expected in the next few days, the Army Corps of Engineers said reservoirs are being actively managed to provide capacity to hold the water.
Londonderry and Weston were two of the worst-hit local communities in the storm. Roads and buildings were submerged under water.
Stacey Allen, co-owner of Allen Brothers Farms in Westminster, said the river reached "flood stage" and would continue to rise until about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Two culverts on both sides of the store were flooded.
"We're nicely sandwiched," Allen said.
After Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011, the garden store implemented flood mitigation measures. On Monday, glass products such as wine and maple syrup were boxed up and put on the second story floor.
"Again, we didn't want a repeat of Irene where everything was smashed and everywhere," Allen said. "We're hoping for the best and that it won't go all the way in the store again."
Allen said she's thankful to any community members helping with cleanup.
David Dupuis of Westminster said he hasn't seen anything like the storm except Irene. He described seeing gas cans, propane tanks and boats floating down the Connecticut River on Tuesday.
Flooding in downtown Wilmington reminded local residents and business owners of the destruction of Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011. People were warned to avoid unnecessary travel in town as water levels were rising to high levels.
"Thank you to this wonderful community for coming together yesterday and lending a helping hand," downtown organization Wilmington Works said Tuesday via Facebook. "While the water levels were quickly rising, luckily they receded just as quickly. We are thinking of those around us who were not as lucky and my hope is they recover quick and safe. The sun is shining today as we put our businesses back together."
Roads in Jamaica closed during the storm, forcing some residents to be unable to get to their homes. Town Administrator Mike Tuller noted “concentrated rain events” are occurring more frequently now.
“It’s pretty heavy duty stuff,” he said.
The New York Times reported Monday that coastal flooding is expected to continue to increase as sea levels rise, and flash flooding will continue to increase as there are more extreme precipitation events.
"Warmer temperatures increase evaporation, putting more moisture into the atmosphere that then gets released as rain or snowfall," states an article in the Times.
Early Monday morning, Pres. Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Vermont, opening the spigot on emergency relief funds.
Biden's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide assistance authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.
The assistance is for Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide – at its discretion – equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.
The state's emergency office reminded people to stay safe as river levels recede and to limit travel in those areas affected by the flood waters.
"Vermont’s swift water rescue teams have now performed more than 100 rescues throughout the state and are still very busy," states information from Vermont Emergency Management. "Additional teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts, and North Carolina are in state and assisting, and others are in route."
Helicopters from the National Guard are also being deployed to assist to evacuate people in the hardest hit and most remote areas that are not accessible by swift water teams.
For a list of state road closures visit https://newengland511.org/.
Vermonters can track river forecasts and levels at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=btv.
Residents are encouraged to register for a Vermont Alert account at www.vtalert.gov to receive up to the minute safety warnings.
This story will be updated. Kristopher Radder and Bob Audette contributed to this story.