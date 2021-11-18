BENNINGTON — A number of Southern Vermont towns might discuss mask mandates if the Legislature approves allowing a local masking option.
That follows Gov. Phil Scott’s decision to convene the Legislature Monday to consider legislation granting municipalities the authority to implement time-limited mandates.
Scott said Wednesday he offered the option as a path forward after legislative leadership called for statewide mandates and restrictions, which the governor said he does not support at this point in the pandemic.
BRATTLEBORO AREA
On Tuesday, the Brattleboro Select Board will have a meeting agenda item dedicated to the subject.
“I’m fully in support of putting it back on the agenda and for the board to have a discussion,” Brattleboro Select Board Vice Chairman Ian Goodnow said. “I’m grateful for the governor’s decision to bring this back up and allow the municipalities to have some decision making on mask mandates but I’m also very frustrated because it’s shown time and again during this pandemic that implementing preventative measures before there are spikes and COVID outbreaks are what protect people.”
When the Brattleboro board noticed increased case counts, it tried to implement a mask mandate again in August, but Scott said the town lacked the authority to do so. Goodnow said he would have preferred taking the action back then.
Rockingham Select Board Chairman Peter Golec said a local mask mandate came down to enforcement. “Mandating would require enforcement and who would do it. I think leaving it up to the individual or a business is fine. Some businesses locally require them now,” Golec said.
He said the issue was raised earlier this week by Select Board member Elijah Zimmer, who noted the rising number of cases but said it would be easier if the mask mandate was done on a statewide basis.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright said she is personally opposed to a mask mandate, and she said she thinks the big rise in COVID cases currently are due to the very strict mandates earlier in the pandemic. Government, she said, needs to stay as far away as possible from mandates.
Cases continue to rise in the Rockingham area schools, with Interim Superintendent Andy Haas sending out a notice to all families on Thursday that there were eight new cases in the district’s schools: four in Bellows Falls Union High School, two in Central Elementary, one in Saxtons River Elementary and one at Grafton Elementary.
“This morning, my day started with a phone call at 5:30 a.m. informing me of a positive case and continued with notifications my entire drive in. I tell you this because I want you to be aware of how important it is for us to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Many of these results are due to our weekly surveillance testing. As we enter the winter season, we must be on guard. As we enter the holiday season, it is important for us to be able to spend time with our families and loved ones; however, we must also be cognitive of the virus,” Haas wrote.
BENNINGTON
In Bennington, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Thursday in an email, “The board may indicate its intent Monday. Otherwise, we have no plans to alter our current requirements.”
“We have it on Monday’s agenda to start a conversation about reinstating the indoor mask mandate,” said Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins. “We look forward to the Legislature giving us the authority to discuss putting an indoor mask mandate in place.”
‘WAIT AND SEE’
In the Northshire, towns are taking a wait-and-see approach to the governor’s proposal.
Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe said he had not heard much in the way of talk about implementing a mask requirement, but Monday’s [state] legislation, if passed and signed by the governor, could change that.
“If it passes, I suspect that the Manchester board will want input from our health officer, Dr. Tom Sterling, and the Department of Health,” O’Keefe said. “It’s a question of public health, and science, and my board has been very interested in following the science and best practices.”
Manchester adopted an emergency order early in the pandemic, requiring masks be worn indoors in public spaces.
There was some pushback, but overall, town residents adopted the measure and followed the town’s lead.
O’Keefe said the board will next meet Dec. 7.
In Arlington, Town Administrator Nick Zaiac said the Select Board is scheduled to meet Monday in regular session but the mask issue isn’t a warned issue.
“There may be interest in some form of preliminary discussion of mask rules in light of the news,” Zaiac said. “This board tends to defer to direct state regulatory guidance, but had previously mandated masks for all staff and visitors at Town Hall.”
Zaiac said he was not aware of any complaints or requests for masks recently.
Dorset Town Manager Rob Gaiotti said his board won’t meet again until December and said if there was anything to be discussed involving masks, it wasn’t scheduled to happen until then.
In Londonderry, Town Administrator Shane O’Keefe (no relation to John) said his board was set to meet Dec. 6, but he hadn’t heard anything yet.
“I am not aware at this time of any discussions about adding this matter to the agenda or of scheduling a special Board meeting to address it,” O’Keefe said.
In his media release on Wednesday, Scott added, “At this phase in the pandemic, with more than 20 months of experience, broad, top-down mandates and the overuse of executive emergency power is not appropriate and counterproductive to our ultimate path forward, which is getting more people vaccinated and boosted.”
Vermont News & Media staff writers Chris Mays, Susan Smallheer and Darren Marcy contributed to this report.