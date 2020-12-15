BRATTLEBORO — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect people’s holiday traditions, Tavernier Chocolates in the Cotton Mill is trying to keep the season sweet.
The shop had to close its doors to the public in March during the beginning of the pandemic because the shop is too small to be safe.
Dar Tavernier-Singer, co-owner of Tavernier Chocolates, said they moved their operation to an online business that now fills orders from around the country. People can still pick up orders outside the shop door at their own convenience.
“We have filled a lot of corporate orders, many Vermont businesses that wanted to give their clients something special,” said Tavernier-Singer.
This holiday season Tavernier is selling chocolate snowflake pops and making special bonbons described as burnt caramel dark chocolate truffle that have a season herb sea salt.