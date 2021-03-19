Sunny. High 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
A clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 19, 2021 @ 9:33 am
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Jesse Ackemann, a farmhand at Bunker Farm, in Dummerston, Vt., checks the density of the sap during the sugaring process on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
As the weather warms up, the smell of sugaring fills the air around Bunker Farm, in Dummerston, Vt., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Mike Euphrat, co-owner of Bunker Farm, in Dummerston, Vt., stokes the fire during the sugaring process on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Fresh syrup from Bunker Farm, in Dummerston.
DUMMERSTON — As the weather warms up, the smell of maple sugaring fills the air around Bunker Farm.
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.