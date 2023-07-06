NEWFANE — Vermont State Police have identified the victim in last week's fatal UTV accident in Newfane as the son of the driver.
Police said that Finley Conlon, 7, of Pepperell, Mass., died as a result of injuries he sustained in the July 1 incident on Lost Mile Road, near the intersection with Betterly Road.
He was a passenger in the John Deere Gator, a cross-over utility vehicle operated by his father, Matthew Conlon, 40, also of Pepperell.
Conlon was operating the Gator with six passengers -- his son, another adult, Bradley Palmer, 24, of Natick, Ma., and four children, two girls, ages 8 and 10, and two boys, ages 8 and 9. Their names and hometowns were not released.
Vermont State Police said Matthew Conlon lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, fatally injuring Finley. Another person suffered a broken leg. Others also received injuries, police said.
Police said that impairment "is not believed to be a factor" in the crash. The investigation is continuing.