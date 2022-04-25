SOUTH NEWFANE — Put on the real estate market earlier this month, the South Newfane Baptist Church has been shown to some interested parties.
“Several people have looked at it so far, which is exciting,” said Maia Segura, chairwoman of the South Newfane Community Association (SNCA) Board. “There are people who are here in the community, there are artists and performers and people who have been coming up in the summers and staying in this area for years that have checked it out. So it’s nice to think about people in the community wanting to get involved with that property. That is kind of our hope.”
Chris Triebert, SNCA board member, said among those who have been shown the property are people thinking about a residence, apartments and a theater.
Currently, the listed price for the property at 380 Dover Road is $299,000. The figure “went up and down, back and forth a couple of times,” Segura said.
Last month, the ownership of the 180-year-old church at the center of the village was transferred to the South Newfane Community Association. Talks about the process began nearly a year ago as the church dissolved.
The last service in the church occurred June 2, 2019. At the time, only a handful of parishioners were left in the congregation, according to a news release.
SNCA said it’s “seeking a future owner who will provide for long-term use of the church property that will maintain its historic structural integrity.” Asked what the group might envision at the church, Segura said there are so many things the community could use.
“It would be amazing it if it was an art gallery or some kind of cafe or something like that,” she said. “But this community is also real short on housing so it would be cool if someone definitely wanted to maintain the historic structure of the exterior and make it into a house or housing units.”
The property has a septic system, plumbing and a kitchen. Segura said the rectory behind the altar is “a pretty huge space.”
Besides issuing news releases in local newspapers, SNCA sent out information in its newsletter and posted on Front Porch Forum. Segura said Kassie Rubico of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, who lives in the neighborhood, was intentionally selected as the real estate agent because the association wanted someone who cares about the community to represent the property.
A trust handed over through the transfer will help cover property taxes, Segura said. Her group hopes to have money left over for projects at the South Newfane Schoolhouse, which was built in the 1880s and sold by the town to the association for $1 in 1956.
That was the year the association was founded as a nonprofit. Since then, it’s “worked to promote local history and cultural activities for the community,” the news release states.
Segura said she believes everyone involved in the church project is grateful to have “an amazing relationship.” She noted each group has shared board members over the years.
“While I’m sure it’s really heartbreaking for the families that have been part of the Baptist Church for generations on generations,” she said, “I’m hopeful that their imparting this gift will allow them to realize some benefits and see how it will really help our community grow.”
Segura said she hopes offers will come in soon then her group can evaluate each one.
“It’s not a situation where we’re going to be holding offers and then they’ll all be presented at once and we’ll pick the best fit,” she said. “Intent, I think, will play a role. Certainly, we’re not interested in anyone who wants to bring the property down.”
Segura said she believes everyone would like to see the sale occur sooner than later “but I think we are happier if it takes a little bit longer to find the right person.”
Triebert noted how her group is looking for a buyer interested in maintaining the historic integrity and aesthetics such as the steeple and white clapboard. Transferring ownership allows the association to control the sale as best as it can, she said, then the proceeds of the sale stays within the village.
Mostly, Triebert added, the goal is to ensure the building is maintained and actively used. Since the property is listed at fair market value rather than being sold at auction, she anticipates the buyer will be someone who wants to invest in and do something with it.