BURLINGTON — A Springfield, Mass. man, who authorities say has been involved in illegal gun and drug activities in the Bennington County region, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a federal five-count criminal indictment in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Keniel Santiago, 20, was brought to Burlington from a Western Massachusetts prison where he is serving time for criminal convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon in the Bay State, court records show.
Santiago is facing new charges in Vermont for allegedly conspiring with others to distribute heroin and crack cocaine between September 2020 and March 2021 and possessing firearms to further his drug trafficking between December 2020 and February 2021, the federal indictment said.
He also is charged with three counts of aiding and abetting two unidentified persons with making illegal gun purchases by having them claim the firearms were for them, the indictment said. One sale was on Dec. 11, 2020 to "Person One" the indictment said.
The other two sales were on Jan. 2, 2021 and were to "Person One" and "Person Two," according to the indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury in Rutland on May 3.
The indictment failed to list the types of firearms purchased and does not disclose the store or stores that the false statements were made to deceive the licensee.
Santiago, who uses the street names "Kas" and "Kaznova" was dressed in an orange prison uniform during the brief hearing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella filed a detention motion noting that Santiago should be detained both as a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
Defense lawyer Ian Carlton said his client would not fight the request for the time being.
Perella said the case involves voluminous electronic, Facebook and cellphone records, along with various statements from witnesses, photographs and multiple search warrants related to a Bennington investigation.
Carlton asked for 90 days to investigate the case and consider filing any pre-trial motions. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle set a deadline for Oct. 11, noting Carlton will also have to investigate his client's criminal history.
Santiago is expected to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, but will continue to get credit toward his Massachusetts prison sentence.
Springfield, Mass. Police said they arrested Santiago after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a city police officer in December 2021 -- one month after he was found during a drug raid at 318 Gage Street in Bennington.
Springfield officials charged him with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. Santiago also faced charges of assault and battery on a family or household member, nighttime breaking and entering into a building, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a gun without a firearms identification card, records show.
A Springfield Police spokesman said at the time of the December 2021 arrest, Santiago also had pending firearms and drug charges in Holyoke District Court and that he also had the case pending in Bennington, news accounts reported.
Bennington Police reported Santiago was among eight people nabbed in conjunction with a drug and firearms raid executed by local officers at 318 Gage Street in November 2021, records show.
Santiago was among those issued a court citation after the raid, police said, but it was unclear what happened to his case. A spokeswoman at Vermont Superior Court in Bennington said Thursday there was no record of charges filed against him.
As part of the raid, six men and women were ordered to appear in criminal court and one 18-year-old was treated as a juvenile, Bennington Police said. An eighth person drove up during the raid and investigators determined she had an arrest warrant unrelated to the gun and drug investigation, police said.
The three-story Gage Street residence was well-known to police for drug-related activity. Police seized multiple weapons, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and more than $10,000 in cash.
According to the police affidavit, sources told the investigators that the individuals involved were gang-affiliated and possessed firearms. Bennington Police said the investigation was pointing to possible affiliations with the Latin Kings out of Springfield, Mass.
Bennington Police seized more than 49 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of powder cocaine, 59 grams of marijuana, Oxycodone pills and 1,153 glassine envelopes filled with 23.4 grams of heroin/fentanyl, with a street value of over $24,900. Also confiscated were numerous loaded handguns, including a Glock 23 .40 caliber with a 29 round magazine that appeared to be modified to fire fully automatic, police said.