MARLBORO — The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum is closed for an indefinite period of time, although programming offered by the non-profit organization will continue and is expected to expand as it seeks a new home.
Summer storms caused "big problems" when rain came into the Route 9 building leased by the group, said Ed Metcalfe, president of the museum's board and former executive director.
"We need to move," he said in an interview Wednesday.
The museum's lease is up in June. Ultimately, the plan is to find a new location in the Deerfield Valley.
In the meantime, the group will be moving its offices, live birds and other animals to the former Pool Learning Center on Adams Cross Road in Wilmington, which is now called Mountainside. The museum acquired the property about two years ago as a donation.
"That will be a place that's not open to the general public, although we may do programs there," Metcalfe said.
He noted the taxidermy and mineral collections will need to go somewhere.
"We're looking for either a place to store the collection or there may be the possibility of relocating it to a place where it can be displayed," he said, noting that it will be a challenge to move the taxidermy as some of it's built into the walls or in glass cages.
Metcalfe expressed confidence in the museum's new executive director, Katherine Wheeler.
"I think she together with help from the staff and the board will be able to come up with a workable plan to relocate the museum," Metcalfe said.
Wheeler said "extreme wetness and rain" in Vermont this summer caused "catastrophic roof damage."
"While a new roof was laid, there was significant structural issues related to the building," she said.
Mountainside will continue to be used for satellite programming while a new spot is sought. Although the closure of the Route 9 building is an interruption, Wheeler said, "We see this as an ability to achieve new things and act as a community resource in a way that is not possible at a leased museum site."
"This is the beginning of a three- to five-year campaign where we work closely with the community," she said. "We want community input about what kind of museum they want to see built, whether that's retrofitting a current building or building something new."
Wheeler said she sees many opportunities for expanding programming, as her group is in planning stages now.
"I'm looking forward to partnering with libraries, schools and our stakeholders," she said.
Due to the circumstances, the museum's annual Vermont Wildlife Festival scheduled for Sept. 24 has been canceled.
The museum has been on Hogback Mountain on Route 9 since the 1960s when the White Family owned the building. They also ran the Skyline Restaurant, gift shop and ski area.
In 1994, the properties were sold off. Metcalfe purchased taxidermy that had been in the gift shop from the White family around 1996, as the buildings were being renovated.
Metcalfe came to an agreement with the property owner to locate the museum in the building next to the gift shop, formerly known as the Marlboro Inn. He reconfigured the taxidermy collection as a natural history museum with other items and began educational programming.
In 2007, Metcalfe purchased most of the land along Route 9 on either side of the location. He later sold the former Skyline Restaurant, which now houses Beer Naked Brewery and Pizzapalooza, and the property behind it to VTel to install a cell tower.
About five-and-a-half years ago, Metcalfe sold the museum and gift shop to John Moran of Dorset. With a six-year lease, the hope had been to find a new spot for the museum before the lease was up.
"That has not been successful," Metcalfe said. "That's the reason we hired our new executive director, to help us find a new home and to make us more viable and a long-term success."
Metcalfe, who owns Vermont Distillers next to the museum, hopes to start transitioning to some form of retirement. He ran the museum for 26 years.
"This was his brainchild, this museum," Wheeler said. "One of our board members said the museum is going to college. It's going to a higher level."
In a Facebook post announcing the news, the museum encouraged people to reach out if they have any questions and to "spread the word about the organization’s future plans."